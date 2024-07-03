Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder gift and cool new pictures leak

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder gift and cool new pictures leak
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 announcement during Samsung's early Unpacked event in July is fast approaching and with it a number of official promotional images have leaked. 

Samsung's 2024 clamshell foldable phone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch main display with 1080 x 2640 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, as well as a big 3.4-inch cover screen on the outside with 720 x 748 pixels resolution taking almost the entire half save for the camera area.

It will apparently come in several new colors, among which is a cool light blue hue that is previewed in the newly leaked promo images by Evan Blass's sources at Samsung or with carrier marketing teams.


This handsome boy will also be available in pastel yellow, gray, and green colors, and it will come with a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a tad larger battery, but also a tad higher price.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 preorder bonus


Besides the usual pre-order reservation bonus that Samsung offers with the purchase of the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, it will also give additional preorder discounts and launch day bonuses. 

According to famed leaker Roland Quandt, this year Samsung will be giving away a free set of the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earphones with each Fold 6 or Flip 6 purchase. 

Given that the last Buds Pro model that came out in 2022 was priced north of $200, that would be quite the chunk of change one can apply to sooth the eventual pain from any Z Flip 6 price increase. 
Daniel Petrov
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

