Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 might not include an adapter

Even though we still haven’t got any confirmation on when the Samsung Wear OS smartwatches will come out, it’s recently been revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 have passed China’s 3C certificationvia MyFixGuide ).The 3C certification tests the charging and battery specifications of a device. It shows us that the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 will both come with 5W wireless chargers in the box. However, it also shows us that the smartwatches might not include any charging adapters for select markets.It’s rumored that both watches will have a new 5nm Exynos chipset which will be quite a jump from the current 10nm Exynos chip in the Galaxy Watch 3 since it has stayed the same for the last two years.