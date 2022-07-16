Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 sequel emerges, render and specs leak
The tablet market has been pretty active lately with new brands just joining the fray, while others returning after a very long time. Motorola and Nokia both have launched new Android tablets, but we all know that the real leaders, at least at the top tier segment, are Apple and Samsung.
However, the Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) finds itself at the opposite end of the spectrum when it comes to specs. The sequel to one of the cheapest Samsung tablets has just been leaked by SnoopyTech, a reliable tech insider. Judging by the list of specs, the Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) won’t be much different than the one launched two years ago.
Except for the new UNISOC processor (replacing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 CPU), the leaked specs are similar to the Galaxy Tab A7 (2020). However, the main disappointment is the fact that the upcoming model is supposed to ship with Android 11 onboard, which could be a deal-breaker for many customers.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) main highlights
- Display: TFT, 10.4-inch (1200 x 2000 pixels)
- CPU: UNISOC T618 32/3GB (up to 1TB per SD-Card)
- Camera: 8-megapixel main, 5-megapixel selfie
- Battery: 7040 mAh
Beyond that, SnoopyTech also claims the Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) will be available for purchase in Europe for no more than €200, a fair price considering its specs. It will probably arrive in the US too where it will most likely sell for $200.
