 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 sequel emerges, render and specs leak - PhoneArena
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 sequel emerges, render and specs leak

Samsung Tablets
@cosminvasile
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 sequel emerges, render and specs leak
The tablet market has been pretty active lately with new brands just joining the fray, while others returning after a very long time. Motorola and Nokia both have launched new Android tablets, but we all know that the real leaders, at least at the top tier segment, are Apple and Samsung.

However, the Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) finds itself at the opposite end of the spectrum when it comes to specs. The sequel to one of the cheapest Samsung tablets has just been leaked by SnoopyTech, a reliable tech insider. Judging by the list of specs, the Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) won’t be much different than the one launched two years ago.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) main highlights

  • Display: TFT, 10.4-inch (1200 x 2000 pixels)
  • CPU: UNISOC T618 32/3GB (up to 1TB per SD-Card)
  • Camera: 8-megapixel main, 5-megapixel selfie
  • Battery: 7040 mAh

Except for the new UNISOC processor (replacing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 CPU), the leaked specs are similar to the Galaxy Tab A7 (2020). However, the main disappointment is the fact that the upcoming model is supposed to ship with Android 11 onboard, which could be a deal-breaker for many customers.

Beyond that, SnoopyTech also claims the Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) will be available for purchase in Europe for no more than €200, a fair price considering its specs. It will probably arrive in the US too where it will most likely sell for $200.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals
Best late Prime Day deals on Windows laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks
Best late Prime Day deals on Windows laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Popular stories

Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
Two widely used Android series are experiencing annoying bugs
Two widely used Android series are experiencing annoying bugs
T-Mobile is sparking controversy again with another round of post-Sprint merger layoffs
T-Mobile is sparking controversy again with another round of post-Sprint merger layoffs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless