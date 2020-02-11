Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: specs and size comparison

Hardware

In terms of the exterior, both the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are logical evolutionary steps of their respective design languages. Glass and metal is what you’d find on both, and the two devices are quite similar to one another. Previous signature features that separated iPhones and Galaxies are now gone. For example, the display of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is not as curved as its predecessors, and the staple headphone jack has been nixed as well. There’s no dedicated Bixby key on the right part of the frame as well, which helps achieve a cleaner overall look.In terms of size, both are quite large and impose a notable presence. The S20 Ultra stands at 6.57 x 2.99 x 0.34 inches (166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm), but has a quite thick and protruding 10.2mm camera bump. The scales are tipped at 7.76oz (220gr), which is quite a lot.Meanwhile, the iPhone stands at 6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches (158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm), so it’s just a smidgen shorter and wider, but a bit heavier at 7.97oz (226gr).Here’s how the two compare against one another:In terms of hardware, neither the Galaxy S20 Ultra nor the iPhone 11 Pro Max disappoint. Actually, you can’t have it any better with any other phone — the Snapdragon 865 and the Apple A13 Bionic chipsets are the creme of the hardware crop right now. How would the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Galaxy S20 Ultra duke it out in terms of benchmark scores? Well, that one remains to be seen, but here’s a raw specs comparison between the two, which should help you build a better understanding of what’s to come.The Galaxy S20 Ultra one-ups the iPhone in a few areas, though. For example, it comes with a buttery-smooth 120Hz display, whereas the iPhone uses the more traditional 60Hz refresh rate. There’s a much larger 5,000mAh battery on the S20 Ultra, but it remains to be seen if the battery life will be drastically better in comparison with the 3,969mAh battery.