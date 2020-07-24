Samsung Galaxy A51's cheaper clone will reportedly have better camera specs





Galaxy M51 camera specs



Previously, it was reported that the budget Galaxy M51 will feature a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor. According to new information, it will be joined by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, which it will apparently inherit from the Galaxy A51. The other two modules are believed to be macro and depth units, but nothing is known about them at the moment.





To recap, the Galaxy A51 also sports four cameras, including a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, a 5MP macro unit, and a 5MP module.



Like the Galaxy A31s, the Galaxy M51 is also expected to flaunt the Like the Galaxy A31s, the Galaxy M51 is also expected to flaunt the Single Take mode , which made a debut with the Galaxy S20 . It uses the camera and AI to capture multiple images and videos at once and then recommends the best shot.



As for the other specs, the handset is rumored to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 chip which will be mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage which will be expandable. The phone's OLED will reportedly be As for the other specs, the handset is rumored to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 chip which will be mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage which will be expandable. The phone's OLED will reportedly be procured from a Chinese vendor to keep the cost down. This would be the first time Samsung uses a third party OLED for its phone. Another first would probably be a 7,000mAh battery , which will take eons to charge as only 15W charging will seemingly be supported.