Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy A51's cheaper clone will reportedly have better camera specs

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jul 24, 2020, 10:35 AM
When the Galaxy S9 series was tanking, Samsung had a light-bulb moment. It decided to bring cutting-edge features to its mid-tier phones to put them within the reach of consumers who don't want to splurge on flagships. The recent A-series models are testimony to the fact that the chaebol is honoring that promise. And now, the company is taking a step further by rejuvenating its mass-market phones. The upcoming Galaxy M51, for instance, is expected to be a rebranded Galaxy A51, which has proven to be quite popular. SamMobile has got some exclusive scoop on the phone's second shooter.

Galaxy M51 camera specs


Previously, it was reported that the budget Galaxy M51 will feature a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor. According to new information, it will be joined by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, which it will apparently inherit from the Galaxy A51. The other two modules are believed to be macro and depth units, but nothing is known about them at the moment. 

To recap, the Galaxy A51 also sports four cameras, including a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, a 5MP macro unit, and a 5MP module.

Like the Galaxy A31s, the Galaxy M51 is also expected to flaunt the Single Take mode, which made a debut with the Galaxy S20. It uses the camera and AI to capture multiple images and videos at once and then recommends the best shot. 

As for the other specs, the handset is rumored to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 chip which will be mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage which will be expandable. The phone's OLED will reportedly be procured from a Chinese vendor to keep the cost down. This would be the first time Samsung uses a third party OLED for its phone. Another first would probably be a 7,000mAh battery, which will take eons to charge as only 15W charging will seemingly be supported.

Earlier, it was reported that the Galaxy M51 will be launched in India in July but given that it received Bluetooth certification only recently, the latest leaks pointing at a September release sound more plausible.

