Samsung Galaxy M51 gets Bluetooth certification

Samsung's Galaxy M series is a budget smartphone line that is sold online only. The most powerful model in the series should be unveiled soon, and that would be the Galaxy M51. Rumored specs include a China Star OLED panel making this possibly the first Samsung phone with an AMOLED display to use a screen not made by the handset's manufacturer. The Snapdragon 730 SoC is expected to be under the hood along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage; an in-display fingerprint scanner is believed to be onboard. Around back is a quad-camera setup that includes a 64MP rear camera. A front-facing punch-hole snapper will take selfies.







On Friday, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group web site revealed that the Galaxy M51 had been certified with Bluetooth 5.0 aboard. The listing also revealed the phone's model number of SM-M515F. The latest rumor calls for the phone to be released in September in line with the usual one to two months after receiving certification.









As for the possible battery capacity, there is speculation that a 6800mAh battery originally meant for the Galaxy M41 is going to debut on the Galaxy M51 instead. That's because an image of the battery recently surfaced even though the M41 is believed to have been canceled . A 6800mAh battery needless to say (although we will anyway), would be the largest battery ever found on a Samsung Galaxy phone.