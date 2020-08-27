Samsung Galaxy M51 tipped to pack a truly humongous battery
The rest of the specs that leaked along with the pictures earlier this week (via @Sudhansu1414) include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a quad-camera setup (64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP).
Today, the phone listing on Google Play Console (via MySmartPrice) revealed other important details, like the fact that the Galaxy M51 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. It's also possible that a cheaper 6GB/128GB model will be released as well.
Speaking of release, Amazon India has just teased the launch of the Galaxy M51, so there's a high chance that the phone will be introduced early next month. It's unclear whether or not Samsung will bring the Galaxy M51 to other territories like North America and Europe, but we highly doubt it.