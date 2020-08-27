Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy M51 tipped to pack a truly humongous battery

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 27, 2020, 8:35 AM
Samsung Galaxy M51 tipped to pack a truly humongous battery
Samsung has been pouring out mid-range smartphones like there's no tomorrow. When you look at the press renders of the upcoming Galaxy M51, there's nothing revolutionary about it, at least when it comes to looks.

The Galaxy M51 is quite important though since it's said to pack a really huge 7,000 mAh battery inside, something that's usually reserved for smaller tablets. Well, the Galaxy M51 is a small tablet considering the large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display featuring FHD+ resolution.

The rest of the specs that leaked along with the pictures earlier this week (via @Sudhansu1414) include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a quad-camera setup (64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP).



Today, the phone listing on Google Play Console (via MySmartPrice) revealed other important details, like the fact that the Galaxy M51 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. It's also possible that a cheaper 6GB/128GB model will be released as well.

Speaking of release, Amazon India has just teased the launch of the Galaxy M51, so there's a high chance that the phone will be introduced early next month. It's unclear whether or not Samsung will bring the Galaxy M51 to other territories like North America and Europe, but we highly doubt it.

