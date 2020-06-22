Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung Galaxy A51 major update adds One 2.1 UI camera features

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Jun 22, 2020, 3:38 AM
Samsung Galaxy A51 major update adds One 2.1 UI camera features
One of the many Samsung mid-range Android smartphones, the Galaxy A51 is getting a major update that adds a missing One UI 2.1 feature. We can confirm the update is rolling out to the standard Galaxy A51 model, but the 5G version should get it as well.

Spotted by TizenHelp, the update adds some advanced camera features that should have been included in the One UI 2.1 update that was delivered last month. For reasons unknown, Samsung has decided not to include these camera features in the initial rollout, but now they're correcting that slip-up.

In case you're using a Galaxy A51, you'll notice new camera features like AR Zone, Caption Mode, My Take, Pro Mode & Night Hyperlapse, and Single Take, which weren't available before this update.

The changelog also mentions that some overall stability functions have been improved along with the security of the device. At the time of the writing, the update is rolling out in Malaysia, but we can safely assume its availability will expand globally in the coming days.

The update weighs in at 335MB, so it's not that large, but do make sure that you have enough free storage before attempting to download and install it. Keep in mind that even if the update didn't yet show up on your phone, you can manually check for it by heading to Settings / Software update.

