Samsung Galaxy A51 major update adds One 2.1 UI camera features
In case you're using a Galaxy A51, you'll notice new camera features like AR Zone, Caption Mode, My Take, Pro Mode & Night Hyperlapse, and Single Take, which weren't available before this update.
The changelog also mentions that some overall stability functions have been improved along with the security of the device. At the time of the writing, the update is rolling out in Malaysia, but we can safely assume its availability will expand globally in the coming days.
The update weighs in at 335MB, so it's not that large, but do make sure that you have enough free storage before attempting to download and install it. Keep in mind that even if the update didn't yet show up on your phone, you can manually check for it by heading to Settings / Software update.