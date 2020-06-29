Samsung Galaxy A31 now available in Spain
Samsung's mid-tier A series has been doing quite well and one of the newest additions, the Galaxy A31, has now been launched in Spain.
The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Mediatek Helio P65 chip which is flanked by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that's expandable up to 512GB. Visibly, this is where Samsung has cut corners, and although you can't expect stellar gaming performance on the phone with this SoC, it does come with the Game Booster tech that optimizes memory and graphics for a better experience. If you aren't into games, the phone should mostly work fine.
Otherwise, if performance is a concern, you can always consider options such as the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, or a wait for the OnePlus Nord and the Pixel 4a. The midrange segment has heated up in recent times, with even Apple entering the fold with the iPhone SE, so there are plenty of alternatives available.
Back to the Galaxy A31, the handset will ship with Android 10 with One UI 2.1 layered on top.
Awesome screen, awesome camera, long-lasting battery life
The phone carries a 6.4-inch Infinity-U AMOLED display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080 x 2400. It comes with an optical in-display fingerprint reader and facial recognition tech, and has also retained the 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Galaxy A31 sports a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle module with a 123-degree field of view, a 5MP macro unit, and a 5MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is 20MP.
Inside is a hefty 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W quick charging. Samsung says charging the phone for half an hour a day would be enough to keep it running the entire day.
The midranger is available in the colors Prism Crush Black and Prism Crush Blue and will set you back €299.