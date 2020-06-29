Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy A31 now available in Spain

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jun 29, 2020, 8:59 AM
Samsung Galaxy A31 now available in Spain
Samsung's mid-tier A series has been doing quite well and one of the newest additions, the Galaxy A31, has now been launched in Spain.

The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Mediatek Helio P65 chip which is flanked by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that's expandable up to 512GB. Visibly, this is where Samsung has cut corners, and although you can't expect stellar gaming performance on the phone with this SoC, it does come with the Game Booster tech that optimizes memory and graphics for a better experience. If you aren't into games, the phone should mostly work fine. 

Otherwise, if performance is a concern, you can always consider options such as the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, or a wait for the OnePlus Nord and the Pixel 4a. The midrange segment has heated up in recent times, with even Apple entering the fold with the iPhone SE, so there are plenty of alternatives available.

Back to the Galaxy A31, the handset will ship with Android 10 with One UI 2.1 layered on top.

Awesome screen, awesome camera, long-lasting battery life



The phone carries a 6.4-inch Infinity-U AMOLED display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080 x 2400. It comes with an optical in-display fingerprint reader and facial recognition tech, and has also retained the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy A31 sports a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle module with a 123-degree field of view, a 5MP macro unit, and a 5MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is 20MP.

Inside is a hefty 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W quick charging. Samsung says charging the phone for half an hour a day would be enough to keep it running the entire day.

The midranger is available in the colors Prism Crush Black and Prism Crush Blue and will set you back €299.

Related phones

Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31 View Full specs
$230 Samsung Galaxy A31 on
$245 Samsung Galaxy A31 on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    20 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio P65, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Besides the EarPods, a major accessory might be missing from the 5G Apple iPhone 12 box
Popular stories
Leaked high-quality renders do the beautiful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 justice
Popular stories
OnePlus still doesn't have what it takes to challenge Samsung and Apple
Popular stories
"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?

Popular stories

Popular stories
"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?
Popular stories
Zuckerberg loses billions after Verizon and others pull ads over offensive posts
Popular stories
iOS 14 release date, beta download, and supported iPhones: All you need to know
Popular stories
OnePlus still doesn't have what it takes to challenge Samsung and Apple
Popular stories
Leaked high-quality renders do the beautiful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 justice
Popular stories
Who says that there's no God; LG Stylo 5 is updated to Android 10

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless