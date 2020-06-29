Samsung Galaxy A31 now available in Spain



The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Mediatek Helio P65 chip which is flanked by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that's expandable up to 512GB. Visibly, this is where Samsung has cut corners, and although you can't expect stellar gaming performance on the phone with this SoC, it does come with the Game Booster tech that optimizes memory and graphics for a better experience. If you aren't into games, the phone should mostly work fine.







Back to the Galaxy A31, the handset will ship with Android 10 with Back to the Galaxy A31, the handset will ship with Android 10 with One UI 2.1 layered on top.



Awesome screen, awesome camera, long-lasting battery life







The phone carries a 6.4-inch Infinity-U AMOLED display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080 x 2400. It comes with an optical in-display fingerprint reader and facial recognition tech, and has also retained the 3.5mm headphone jack.



The Galaxy A31 sports a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle module with a 123-degree field of view, a 5MP macro unit, and a 5MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is 20MP.



Inside is a hefty 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W quick charging. Samsung says charging the phone for half an hour a day would be enough to keep it running the entire day.



The midranger is available in the colors Prism Crush Black and Prism Crush Blue and will set you back €299.



