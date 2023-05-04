Pixel 7a UK price tipped: Expect an increase

Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Google’s A-series is widely considered one of the best mid-range smartphone lineups out there, and the next iteration is just around the corner. At this point, it is virtually certain that Google will unveil the Pixel 7a at Google I/O 2023 next week. But there might be at least one nasty surprise the tech giant has in store for us. 

According to a recent tweet by Roland Quandt, a prominent tech leaker with a very reliable track record, the Pixel 7a will start at 449 GBP for the 128GB configuration (the equivalent of about $565) in the United Kingdom. 


It should be noted that Google’s devices have always been a tad more expensive across the pond. However, in 2023, the Pixel 6a (one of the best budget and affordable phones in 2023) launched with a 399 GBP price tag in the UK. This represents an increase of more than 10% on a yearly basis. 

For reference, given the plethora of improvements the Pixel 7a is set to receive, many insiders expect a price hike everywhere, including in the US. Hence, Google’s new flagship killer could easily cost $500 or more at launch for the entry-level model. 

That being said, the Pixel 7a might still be worth it. The device will be powered by the same Tensor G2 processor found in the Pixel 7 Pro and the company’s upcoming Google Pixel Fold. Rumors indicate that additional RAM, camera quality improvements, and a higher refresh rate are also in the cards. 

All in all, even if the Pixel 7a is a bit more expensive that its predecessor, it will likely still be one of the best mid-range smartphones of 2023. Luckily, we will not have to wait much longer to get our hands on it. 

Google should unveil the Pixel 7a, alongside the Google Pixel Fold and the Google Pixel Tablet next Wednesday, with general availability expected to follow shortly after.

