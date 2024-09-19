Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Regulatory document reveals surprising increase in iPhone 16 battery capacities

The new iPhones aren't officially out yet but we already know how much battery capacity each iPhone 16 model offers.

While Apple did reveal that all four models were stuffed with bigger batteries, the official spec sheet doesn't include capacities, which is typical of Apple. Teardowns are usually how this information is revealed but this time around, we don't have to wait for the likes of iFixit to take the new phones apart as Brazil's Blog do iPhone was able to source this information from Anatel, the country's National Telecommunications Agency.

Per the documents, here's how much battery capacity each iPhone 16 variant has:


If you are wondering how this compares to the previous generation, here's the percentage increase from the iPhone 15 family:


The batteries have gotten bigger than what rumors had suggested. For the Plus model, leaks pointed to a smaller battery, but fortunately for those interested in this variant, this one didn't pan out.

Compared to last year, the Pro model got the biggest increase, but, unsurprisingly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has the largest cell of all the models.



Apple also introduced two new chips alongside the new phones. The A18 chipset underpins the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, while the A18 Pro powers the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The new chips are more efficient and this should help extend the battery life. The improvements will make these devices one of the most long-lasting phones of the year.

The new phones will likely also not be prone to overheating like last year's iPhone 15 Pro as Apple has also redesigned the internals and also introduced advanced power management with iOS 18.

Initial reports are pointing to tepid demand for the iPhone 16 series, which will officially hit the shelves tomorrow.

Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid

