Regulatory document reveals surprising increase in iPhone 16 battery capacities

iPhone 16

iPhone 15

iPhone 16 Pro Max









Apple also introduced two new chips alongside the new phones. The A18 chipset underpins the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, while the A18 Pro powers the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max . The new chips are more efficient and this should help extend the battery life. The improvements will make these devices one of the

The new phones will likely also not be prone to overheating like last year's iPhone 15 Pro as Apple has also redesigned the internals and also introduced advanced power management with



are pointing to tepid demand for the iPhone 16 series, which will officially hit the shelves tomorrow. The new phones will likely also not be prone to overheating like last year'sas Apple has also redesigned the internals and also introduced advanced power management with iOS 18 Initial reports are pointing to tepid demand for theseries, which will officially hit the shelves tomorrow.

Pre-order iPhone 16 Pro Max at Amazon with Boost Mobile Go Pro Max this fall with style and choose the supreme iPhone 16 Pro Max. The latest ultra-premium iOS smartphone is available for pre-order at Amazon with Boost Mobile. The device sells for under $1 with Boost Mobile, plan and activation required ($70.55/mo). $1200 off (100%) Pre-order at Amazon Pre-order iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon with Boost Mobile The latest AI-enhanced iPhone 16 Pro is available for pre-order at Amazon with Boost Mobile. The smartphone arrives for less than $1, provided that you pick a wireless service plan by Boost Mobile ($65/mo) and activate your device. $1000 off (100%) Pre-order at Amazon Pre-order iPhone 16 at Amazon with Boost Mobile Pre-order the iPhone 16 and experience Apple Intelligence and get things done effortlessly. The smartphone is available for pre-order at Amazon with Boost Mobile for 100% off. You have to pick a Boost Mobile wireless plan ($65/mo). The deal requires activation. $830 off (100%) Pre-order at Amazon Apple also introduced two new chips alongside the new phones. The A18 chipset underpins theandPlus, while the A18 Pro powers theand. The new chips are more efficient and this should help extend the battery life. The improvements will make these devices one of the most long-lasting phones of the year

The new iPhones aren't officially out yet but we already know how much battery capacity each iPhone 16 model offers.While Apple did reveal that all four models were stuffed with bigger batteries, the official spec sheet doesn't include capacities, which is typical of Apple. Teardowns are usually how this information is revealed but this time around, we don't have to wait for the likes of iFixit to take the new phones apart as Brazil'swas able to source this information from Anatel, the country's National Telecommunications Agency.Per the documents, here's how much battery capacity eachvariant has:If you are wondering how this compares to the previous generation, here's the percentage increase from thefamily:The batteries have gotten bigger than what rumors had suggested. For the Plus model, leaks pointed to a smaller battery, but fortunately for those interested in this variant, this one didn't pan out Compared to last year, the Pro model got the biggest increase, but, unsurprisingly, thehas the largest cell of all the models.