Nubia kicks off pre-orders of the awesome RedMagic 7S Pro
This story is sponsored by nubia. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
In need of a brand new gaming phone? Lady Luck is smiling at you as the supercharged nubia RedMagic 7S Pro is now available for pre-order in three new colors, two of which feature a transparent design!
The phone will launch internationally, with the following pricing:
- RedMagic 7S Pro Mercury - 18GB RAM + 512GB storage at $899 / €949 / £809
- RedMagic 7S Pro Supernova - 18GB RAM + 512GB storage at $899 / €949 / £809
- RedMagic 7S Pro Obsidian - 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage at $729 / €779 / £669
Powered by the latest Snapdragon, an actual physical cooling fan, and shoulder buttons for more convenient gaming, these prices are pretty competitive. But, early birds can also get the RedMagic 7S Pro for an extra $30 off! Starting from the 2nd of August, until the 8th, you can buy a $1 pre-registration voucher. Open sales day kicks off on August 9th, where voucher owners will get an instant $30 discount on their purchase!
Pre-order RedMagic 7S Pro
The RedMagic 7S Pro carries the slogan “Armored for Victory”, as the phone is packed to the brim with gamer-oriented hardware. So, let’s peel back the layers and see what the device is all about!
RedMagic 7S Pro: The journey so far
The RedMagic 7 series is the latest in a long line of gaming phones released by nubia. It all began back in 2018, when the very first nubia RedMagic got released — one of the very first all-out gaming phones and the first one with a dedicated cooling system. After this one, nubia came up with the RedMagic 3/3S series, which were the first phones with a built-in active cooling, a rather important aspect of a super-powerful gaming phone.
In 2020, the nubia RedMagic 5 series became the first dedicated gaming phone with a super-smooth 144 Hz display, on par with most gaming laptops of its time. This one was succeeded by yet another awesome gaming phone, last year's RedMagic 6 Series, which came with an even smoother 165 Hz display, a significant milestone for the mobile industry.
And now, we have the RedMagic 7S Pro — part of the RedMagic 7 Series, which perfects the gaming phone formula...
RedMagic 7S Pro: Armored for Victory
Nubia's latest gaming superphone comes along with the brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which comes with greatly superior efficiency and thermal management in comparison with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Qualcomm’s improvements to the manufacturing process made the Plus version of the chip 10% faster in both the CPU and GPU department, all while keeping it 30% more energy-efficient.
The RedMagic 7S Pro also comes with up to and overkill 18GB of fast LPDDR5 RAM, hinting at superb multitasking potential and very solid future-proofing. You can also have the phone with up to 512GB of UFS3.1 native storage, more than enough to house all your favorite games, media, and images.
How do you keep all of this hardware powered up? Easy, with a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery. Thanks to the 65W GaN fast charger and the Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 technology, the phone can get fully juiced up in no time without keeping you away from your gaming activities for too long.
RedMagic 7S Pro: Sophisticated active cooling
All that power means nothing unless you can keep the temperatures under control. And the RedMagic 7S Pro takes its heritage of active cooling and improves it further to reach that “Armored for Victory” status.
We have a ten-layer multi-dimensional cooling system, called ICE 10.0. It comes with a vapor chamber heat dissipation plate, air aluminum box, high-speed 20,000RPM turbofan with new aerodynamic vortex duct, ultra-flexible and high-thermal conductivity rare earth elements, high-conducting gel, superconducting copper foil, and much, much more.
Overall, quite a lot is going on inside the RedMagic, and its cooling definitely sounds reassuring for your prolonged Genshin Impact or PUBG gaming sessions. If you get one of the two transparent designs (Mercury or Supernova), you will notice that your turbofan is adorned by RGB fluorescent lights for added “cool” factor.
RedMagic 7S Pro design: transparent silver is the new black!
Meanwhile, the Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro comes with this aggressive gaming design, with three distinct finishes and features.
First up, we have the most-decked out Supernova version, which comes with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, with transparent glass and materials, with clearly visible RGB LEDs of the fan. Then, we have the silver-y Mercury version, which also has 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It definitely looks cool as well as it also features transparent elements! Finally, there's the Obsidian version at a slightly lower tier, with 12GB RAM / 256GB storage. It’s a stealthy black with no transparent elements and no glowing RGB on the turbofan, great for gamers who want to stay on the down-low in public.
All three versions of the device come with the same 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and up to 120 Hz refresh rate. Multi-finger touch sampling between 480 and 960 Hz also complements the display specs, making for a near instantaneous touch detection. A 600-nit maximum brightness makes sure you can earn that chicken dinner even while sitting on the grass outside.
And guess what, there's no notch, but the RedMagic 7S Pro still has a front selfie camera... which is conveniently hidden underneath the display! Thanks to a bevy of transparent layers and high-tech materials, the under-display camera won't be obstructing your long gaming activities!
Speaking of cameras, the RedMagic 7S Pro comes with three: 64MP F1.79 main, 8MP F2.2 ultra-wide, and a 2MP F2.4 macro, with a maximum video recording of 8K@30fps
RedMagic 7S Pro: hardware enhancements for gaming
Having the right controls is what can make or break the gaming experience for you — would you rather be the one dishing out the headshots or the one receiving them? RedMagic’s super-sensitive 520 Hz Shoulder Triggers are located on the right side of the device (top, when you are holding it horizontally), always ready to react to the tap of your index fingers. You can rely on fast, 7.4ms latency in supported games, the most popular of which right now are League of Legends: Wild Rift, Fortnite, PUBG, Genshin Impact, Asphalt 9: Legends, and Apex Legends Mobile.
There are also dual linear vibrator motors to provide more accurate feedback for button activations. The cherry on top are the dual stereo speakers, certified by the DTS:X Ultra Surround Sound authority.
The RedMagic 7S Pro also has a custom gaming chip, Magic CPU by Nubia, which adds extra buffers and optimizes the prioritization between activities that might potentially eat up your frames during demanding games. For example, the screen buffer, screen recording, casting, or more low-level modules can hamper the maximum FPS you get, so the Magic CPU takes care of that.
RedMagic 7S Pro: where to buy?
The RedMagic 7S Pro will be available with an early bird offer from August 2 to August 8, but as we already mentioned, you can pre-order now. By paying a $1 coupon and getting $30 OFF, with the rest due to be paid on open-sale day on August 9! After sales open, you will be able to find the phone and its official accessories on the RedMagic 7S Pro web page below.
