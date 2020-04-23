Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus will reportedly not be happening
That contradicts the stated by Chinese tech blogger Digital Chat Station release of the gaming-focused mobile platform. This means that for this year, flagship devices are going to be limited only to the Snapdragon 865 processor.
That doesn’t come as a big surprise given the fact that the chip manufacturing company is likely basing a release of a refreshed version of its flagship processor on demand from device vendors, as well as the fact that the mobile chipset is a very expensive one and some vendors, such as Google and LG, reportedly do not even want to include it in their upcoming flagship devices.
Anyway, the Snapdragon 865’s official description announced gaming features that can rival those of desktop gaming, along with multi-gigabit 5G connectivity support and superior battery life and efficiency and it is indeed a very powerful chipset that has definitely not disappointed us.