Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus will reportedly not be happening

In February, we reported about a possibility that Qualcomm is going to release a new Snapdragon 865 Plus processor in the third quarter of 2020. The previous year, the company had done this and released the Snapdragon 855 Plus, an improved processor suitable for mobile gaming, whose clock speeds were faster than the Snapdragon 855 and it had some more gaming-focused performance improvements.Unfortunately though, GizmoChina now reports that a Snapdragon 865 Plus will not be released as was expected, to power the newer phones released in the second half of the year. Wan Zhigiang, China-based electronic company Meizu’s Chief Marketing Officer shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo that there is no Snapdragon 865 Plus this year.That contradicts the stated by Chinese tech blogger Digital Chat Station release of the gaming-focused mobile platform. This means that for this year, flagship devices are going to be limited only to the Snapdragon 865 processor.That doesn’t come as a big surprise given the fact that the chip manufacturing company is likely basing a release of a refreshed version of its flagship processor on demand from device vendors, as well as the fact that the mobile chipset is a very expensive one and some vendors, such as Google and LG , reportedly do not even want to include it in their upcoming flagship devices.Anyway, the Snapdragon 865’s official description announced gaming features that can rival those of desktop gaming, along with multi-gigabit 5G connectivity support and superior battery life and efficiency and it is indeed a very powerful chipset that has definitely not disappointed us