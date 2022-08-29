While Apple stays iPhone 14 on A15, midrange Androids are getting 4nm Snapdragon 6 horsepower





Qualcomm, on the other hand, is reportedly prepping a midrange processing power surprise by readying to unleash a brand new Snapdragon 6 series of processors for midrange and upper midrange Android phones that may size up with the best of them, judging by the leaked specifications sheet coming courtesy of perennial whistleblower Evan Blass.









Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 specs





It is a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 PR specs sheet, though, and all the additional information on the type of graphics subsystem or ARM Cortex cores are to be found in the fine print when Qualcomm unveils its next generation midrange processor.





Suffice it to say that it will be built on TSMC's modern 4nm production node which should make it very frugal and it will be sufficiently fast at 2.2 GHz clock speed, though it's not clear whether this is for the big or little cores.





Here the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 got the Apple A15, which is built on the older 5nm process, beat, and sizes up with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 even. Of course, Qualcomm's 8-series is clocked higher and will most likely feature faster cores than Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, but in terms of power draw Qualcomm may just have a new midrange champ.





Be it chip shortages or the fact that the A15 is already the mightiest mobile processor in a lot of benchmark categories, the decision is atypical, but understandable, as the A15 will be competitive in the flagship realm for at least another year on account of its ~3GHz clock frequency, despite that it is built on 5nm, while Snapdragon 8-series is already on 4nm.