 While Apple stays iPhone 14 on A15, midrange Androids are getting 4nm Snapdragon 6 horsepower - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

While Apple stays iPhone 14 on A15, midrange Androids are getting 4nm Snapdragon 6 horsepower

Android Processors
While Apple stays iPhone 14 on A15, midrange Androids to get some serious Snapdragon 6 horsepower
Apple is rumored to leave the upcoming 6.1" iPhone 14 and 6.7" iPhone 14 Max without its usual annual processor upgrade for the first time, and rest them on the current Apple A15 processor running the iPhone 13 series. 

Be it chip shortages or the fact that the A15 is already the mightiest mobile processor in a lot of benchmark categories, the decision is atypical, but understandable, as the A15 will be competitive in the flagship realm for at least another year on account of its ~3GHz clock frequency, despite that it is built on 5nm, while Snapdragon 8-series is already on 4nm.

Qualcomm, on the other hand, is reportedly prepping a midrange processing power surprise by readying to unleash a brand new Snapdragon 6 series of processors for midrange and upper midrange Android phones that may size up with the best of them, judging by the leaked specifications sheet coming courtesy of perennial whistleblower Evan Blass. 


Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 specs


It is a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 PR specs sheet, though, and all the additional information on the type of graphics subsystem or ARM Cortex cores are to be found in the fine print when Qualcomm unveils its next generation midrange processor.

Suffice it to say that it will be built on TSMC's modern 4nm production node which should make it very frugal and it will be sufficiently fast at 2.2 GHz clock speed, though it's not clear whether this is for the big or little cores. 

Here the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 got the Apple A15, which is built on the older 5nm process, beat, and sizes up with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 even. Of course, Qualcomm's 8-series is clocked higher and will most likely feature faster cores than Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, but in terms of power draw Qualcomm may just have a new midrange champ.

Moreover, it will most likely be way cheaper than the 8-series and will still support the LPDDR5 RAM generation, along with plenty of other flagship phone bells and whistles, as can be gleaned from the specs sheet, so we can't wait for Qualcomm to announce it, perhaps during its November event, together with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that will be in the Galaxy S23 series.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever

Popular stories

T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless