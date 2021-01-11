Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View
Qualcomm

Qualcomm introduces faster fingerprint sensor for smartphones

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 11, 2021, 3:36 PM
Qualcomm introduces faster fingerprint sensor for smartphones
Many flagships already use Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Sensor for in-display fingerprint scanning, including Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10, S20, and Note 20 series. Today, the US company announced an update to its fingerprint sensor, which is much faster and slightly larger.

Simply dubbed Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2, the new fingerprint sensor is said to offer a better user experience thanks to enhanced technologies and acoustics (ultrasonic waves). The new smartphone component is capable of scanning fingerprints through solid surfaces like glass and metal even while wet.

As mentioned earlier, the 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 is very thin, measuring just .2mm. Its ultra-thin form factor makes it perfect for smartphones that feature edge-to-edge flexible OLED displays.

The second-generation 3D Sonic Sensor is 50% faster and 77% larger compared with the first generation. That means that it provides a larger region for users to place their fingers and allows the sensor to capture 1.7x more biometric data. Thanks to its larger size and faster processing, Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 can unlock smartphones quicker than the previous generation.

According to Qualcomm, the new fingerprint sensor is expected to debut in smartphones in early 2021, and the Galaxy S21 might be one of the first to include the 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The LG Rollable has been shown off for the first time in a teaser video
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
Surface Pro 8 U.S. pricing leaks; includes three LTE models
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
Is the Pixel 5 worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless