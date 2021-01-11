Qualcomm introduces faster fingerprint sensor for smartphones
As mentioned earlier, the 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 is very thin, measuring just .2mm. Its ultra-thin form factor makes it perfect for smartphones that feature edge-to-edge flexible OLED displays.
The second-generation 3D Sonic Sensor is 50% faster and 77% larger compared with the first generation. That means that it provides a larger region for users to place their fingers and allows the sensor to capture 1.7x more biometric data. Thanks to its larger size and faster processing, Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 can unlock smartphones quicker than the previous generation.
According to Qualcomm, the new fingerprint sensor is expected to debut in smartphones in early 2021, and the Galaxy S21 might be one of the first to include the 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2.