Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Portable workhorse M1 iPad Air is an absolute catch right now

Apple Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Portable workhorse M1 iPad Air is an absolute catch right now
Purchase decisions often get stalled due to the temptation to go for the most expensive option, even if you don't need it. If you have been dancing around the decision to buy a high-end tablet, Amazon just made the Apple iPad Air a no-brainer.

It's no secret that Apple makes really good tablets. What's more important is that its latest iPad Pros are too good for most people. So if you need a premium tablet but don't want to spend $799 or more on the iPad Pro, the iPad Air is a solid choice, especially now that its cheaper than its usual $599 price.

The iPad Air is about as good as Apple's Pro slates. Sure, Apple has cut some corners here and there but what's important is that the right corners were cut.

iPad Air 2022 64GB

10.9 Liquid Retina display | Apple M1 chip | 12MP main camera | 12MP ultrawide front facing camera | USB-C | Touch ID | 10 hours of battery life
$99 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

The device has a 10.9 inches Liquid Retina display. It's powered by the game-changing M1 chip. The tablet is a beast under the hood and gets even the most demanding of tasks done without missing a beat. The latest iPad Pros have the slightly more powerful M2 chip but unless you push your devices to the limits of their speed, you don't really need the M2.

The iPad Air has a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera. No one really relies on their tablets for photographs, so it shouldn't bother you that the iPad Air doesn't have the Pro's 10MP ultrawide camera and lidar scanner. 

The device lasts 10 hours on a single charge, which is pretty impressive. It has Touch ID instead of Face ID, which some find more convenient to use.

Amazon has discounted the iPad Air by $100, meaning it's currently $300 more affordable than the iPad Pro. You should definitely go for the deal if you need a tablet for productivity work and graphic-intensive games. You will also get access to tons of well-optimized apps.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Budget gem Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is ridiculously inexpensive right now
Budget gem Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is ridiculously inexpensive right now
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Lenovo's newest Android tablets are already on sale at special prices
Lenovo's newest Android tablets are already on sale at special prices
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless