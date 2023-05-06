Portable workhorse M1 iPad Air is an absolute catch right now

Purchase decisions often get stalled due to the temptation to go for the most expensive option, even if you don't need it. If you have been dancing around the decision to buy a high-end tablet, Amazon just made the Apple iPad Air a no-brainer.





It's no secret that Apple makes really good tablets . What's more important is that its latest iPad Pros are too good for most people. So if you need a premium tablet but don't want to spend $799 or more on the iPad Pro, the iPad Air is a solid choice, especially now that its cheaper than its usual $599 price.





The iPad Air is about as good as Apple's Pro slates. Sure, Apple has cut some corners here and there but what's important is that the right corners were cut.





iPad Air 2022 64GB 10.9 Liquid Retina display | Apple M1 chip | 12MP main camera | 12MP ultrawide front facing camera | USB-C | Touch ID | 10 hours of battery life $99 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





The device has a 10.9 inches Liquid Retina display. It's powered by the game-changing M1 chip. The tablet is a beast under the hood and gets even the most demanding of tasks done without missing a beat. The latest iPad Pros have the slightly more powerful M2 chip but unless you push your devices to the limits of their speed, you don't really need the M2.





The iPad Air has a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera. No one really relies on their tablets for photographs, so it shouldn't bother you that the iPad Air doesn't have the Pro's 10MP ultrawide camera and lidar scanner.





The device lasts 10 hours on a single charge, which is pretty impressive. It has Touch ID instead of Face ID, which some find more convenient to use.





Amazon has discounted the iPad Air by $100, meaning it's currently $300 more affordable than the iPad Pro. You should definitely go for the deal if you need a tablet for productivity work and graphic-intensive games. You will also get access to tons of well-optimized apps.