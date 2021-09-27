Instagram is pausing work on Instagram Kids following recent backlash

Instagram is pausing work on Instagram Kids following recent backlash2
Six months on, the social media company has announced that it is “pausing” those efforts.
Work on Instagram Kids is being paused, but Instagram isn't giving up
Following recent reporting from The Wall Street Journal that suggested Facebook had ignored internal research about the negative impact Instagram was having on teenage girls, development of Instagram Kids is being halted.
The Facebook-owned platform also plans to continue building opt-in parental supervision tools for teenagers. Recent ideas include a “Take a Break” warning and encouraging users to view other topics.
The final version would have required parental permission to join and would be filled with “age-appropriate content and features.” Mosseri says ads weren’t going to be included either.
The version of Instagram Kids that was in the works would have allowed parents to supervise the time their children spend on the app, as well as oversee who they follow, who can follow them, and messages.
It’ll remain to be seen whether Instagram can convince the public that a version of Instagram for kids is needed. But what’s clear is that the social media platform isn’t giving up on its efforts just yet.