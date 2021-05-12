Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
Android Official Xiaomi

Poco M3 Pro will come with a 5G MediaTek processor and a high refresh rate screen

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
May 12, 2021, 4:33 AM
Poco M3 Pro will come with a 5G MediaTek processor and a high refresh rate screen
The Poco M3 was launched a couple of months ago, and now it is time for the M3 Pro 5G. The new Poco device should be revealed soon and a company executive confirmed some of the specs in an interview with Android Central.

Poco M3 Pro 5G will be powered by a 5G MediaTek processor. The chipset will offer 60% higher performance compared to the regular Poco M3. The device will also have a high-refresh rate screen, which is something that was missing on the non-pro version. Poco confirmed that the device will have more RAM and faster storage too. The Poco M3 Pro 5G should be the successor to the Poco X3, which is being discontinued. The two devices will probably have similar price points, which could be the reason for ending X3 production.

According to TechRadar, the Poco M3 Pro 5G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 5G. Both of these brands are subsidiaries of Xiaomi and it will not be the first time they do something like this. If so, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will probably have a 90Hz LCD screen, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, a 48MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will probably be revealed this month and then launch in India. Recently the company launched the Poco F3 and X3 Pro too. 

“We're at a point where there's negligible difference between the various flagship chipsets. The MediaTek Dimensity 1100, 1200, Snapdragon 865, and 870 are roughly on the same level” - Angus Ng, head of product marketing at Poco Global


Poco’s head of product marketing revealed that the company thinks gaming smartphones are still a niche, and they’d like to focus more on performance, while keeping the price affordable. This statement could be about the upcoming Poco F3 GT flagship which should be based on the Redmi K40, a gaming focused phone.

The company is known for offering great value for money with its smartphones ever since its Poco F1 and has been doing well in Asia and the global market as well.

Related phones

Poco M3
Xiaomi Poco M3 View Full specs
$169 Amazon
  • Display 6.5 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 6000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Featured stories

Popular stories
M1 iPad Pro is over 50% faster than predecessor, also beats Intel MacBook Pro in benchmarks
Popular stories
11 ideas about things in your life that you can track with AirTags
Popular stories
Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will have similar camera specs, leaked schematics suggest

Popular stories

Popular stories
Did you know that your Apple iPhone can do this?
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
Popular stories
Newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak points to unimpressive charging speeds
Popular stories
Apple appears ready to save diabetics large sums of money and plenty of pain
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will reportedly share the same release date as S21 FE

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless