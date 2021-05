Poco M3 Pro will come with a 5G MediaTek processor and a high refresh rate screen

The Poco M3 was launched a couple of months ago, and now it is time for the M3 Pro 5G. The new Poco device should be revealed soon and a company executive confirmed some of the specs in an interview with Android Central. Poco M3 Pro 5G will be powered by a 5G MediaTek processor. The chipset will offer 60% higher performance compared to the regular Poco M3. The device will also have a high-refresh rate screen, which is something that was missing on the non-pro version. Poco confirmed that the device will have more RAM and faster storage too. The Poco M3 Pro 5G should be the successor to the Poco X3, which is being discontinued. The two devices will probably have similar price points, which could be the reason for ending X3 production.According tothe Poco M3 Pro 5G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 5G. Both of these brands are subsidiaries of Xiaomi and it will not be the first time they do something like this. If so, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will probably have a 90Hz LCD screen, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, a 48MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery.The Poco M3 Pro 5G will probably be revealed this month and then launch in India. Recently the company launched the Poco F3 and X3 Pro too.Poco’s head of product marketing revealed that the company thinks gaming smartphones are still a niche, and they’d like to focus more on performance, while keeping the price affordable. This statement could be about the upcoming Poco F3 GT flagship which should be based on the Redmi K40 , a gaming focused phone.The company is known for offering great value for money with its smartphones ever since its Poco F1 and has been doing well in Asia and the global market as well.