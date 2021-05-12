Poco M3 Pro will come with a 5G MediaTek processor and a high refresh rate screen
Poco M3 Pro 5G will be powered by a 5G MediaTek processor. The chipset will offer 60% higher performance compared to the regular Poco M3. The device will also have a high-refresh rate screen, which is something that was missing on the non-pro version. Poco confirmed that the device will have more RAM and faster storage too. The Poco M3 Pro 5G should be the successor to the Poco X3, which is being discontinued. The two devices will probably have similar price points, which could be the reason for ending X3 production.
The Poco M3 Pro 5G will probably be revealed this month and then launch in India. Recently the company launched the Poco F3 and X3 Pro too.
“We're at a point where there's negligible difference between the various flagship chipsets. The MediaTek Dimensity 1100, 1200, Snapdragon 865, and 870 are roughly on the same level” - Angus Ng, head of product marketing at Poco Global
Poco’s head of product marketing revealed that the company thinks gaming smartphones are still a niche, and they’d like to focus more on performance, while keeping the price affordable. This statement could be about the upcoming Poco F3 GT flagship which should be based on the Redmi K40, a gaming focused phone.
The company is known for offering great value for money with its smartphones ever since its Poco F1 and has been doing well in Asia and the global market as well.