Android Xiaomi 5G Qualcomm

Xiaomi Redmi K40 series is here to take on the Galaxy S21 with top specs and half the price

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Feb 25, 2021, 11:14 AM
Xiaomi Redmi K40 series is here to take on the Galaxy S21 with top specs and half the price
The Xiaomi Redmi K40 series is now official.

The range features three handsets - the K40, K40 Pro, and K40 Pro Plus. All three sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400) OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and support for HDR10+. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

They also get the same 4,520mAh cell with 33W fast charging. The phones are 5G-ready but only support the sub-6GHz frequency. LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage are standard. Let's dive into the differences now.

The K40 Pro and K40 Plus are powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The K40 Pro Plus only comes in a 12GB/256GB variant. With the K40 Pro, you can choose between 6GB and 8GB of RAM, and 128GB and 256GB of storage.

These models feature the faster Wi-Fi 6E standard and Bluetooth version up to 5.2.

The standard model is underpinned by the Snapdragon 870 and you get to choose between 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM, and 128GB and 256GB of internal memory. For connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The K40 Pro Plus unsurprisingly gets the best camera of the bunch: a 108MP main sensor (Samsung ISOCELL HM2), an 8MP ultra-wide unit, and a 5MP telephoto macro lens. The K40 Pro has a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 5MP telephoto macro camera. 

The standard model has a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP telephoto macro module on the back.

All three phones come with a 20MP selfie camera which is housed in a pinhole.

The entire range also gets NFC and an IR blaster. The smartphones only have an IP53 rating, which means they are only dust and splash resistant.

Redmi K40 series price and availability



The Redmi K40 Pro Plus will set you back CNY 3,700 (~$573). The K40 Pro starts at CNY 2,800 (~$434) and the entry-level K40 costs CNY 2,000 (~$310). 

Color options are the same across the board: Black, Fantasy, and White.

Pre-orders are now open and the phones will hit the shelves on March 4.

