Android 12 beta 2 has similar feature found on iOS 14
The Apple iPhone's Back Tap feature allows you to double and triple tap the rear panel of your iOS 14 powered iPhone 8 or later in order to activate certain features. The iPhone user can customize the feature by going to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap. He will then be asked to choose the app or action he wants to take place with a double tap and which app or action he wants to occur with a triple tap.
With the release of Android 12 beta 2, Google has added a new double tap feature for Pixel models running this version of Android. Users will double tap on the rear fingerprint scanner to open a specific app or action that they have selected. Besides opening apps, Quick Tap can be set to take a screenshot (a very popular setting), activate Google Assistant (again, a popular task), see recent apps, pause or play media, and more.