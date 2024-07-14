Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Pixel 7 Pro continues to swing punches like a flagship and is $480 off today

By
Pixel 7 Pro continues to swing punches like a flagship and is $480 off today
Yes, the Pixel 7 Pro is more than a year old at this point, but that's part of its charm. Google's previous-gen flagship was $899 at launch, which made it too expensive for many people. But with the Pixel 9 series right around the corner, Amazon is clearing out shelves with a very generous discount on the Pixel 7 Pro, and at the new lower price, it makes more sense than ever before.

Smartphones kind of peaked some years back, which is why manufacturers are betting on new ideas like AI-powered features and new form factors like foldables to give sales a boost.

Pixel 7 Pro 128GB

6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen | Google Tensor G2 | 50MP + 12MP + 48MP 5x rear cameras | 5,000mAh battery
$479 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon


That's why, even though the Pixel 7 Pro was released in late 2022, there's hardly anything you'd be missing out on by going for it instead of a more recent model that's significantly more expensive.

The phone sports the classic Pixel design and a 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It's fueled by the in-house Tensor G2 chip that makes many of the features that make the phone stand out possible. Other top Android phones rely on off-the-shelf solutions.

The Tensor G2 is also sufficiently fast for browsing the web, jumping back and forth between different apps, and the occasional gaming. If you are a heavy gamer though, this might not be your best option.

The phone has a triple camera system and produces beautiful images with rich details that don't look overly processed.

And, of course, you get Pixel specials like Direct My Call which transcribes automated menus when you call a business. Pixel phones also get meaningful upgrades every three months which bring new features. This is why the Pixel 7 Pro supports the Circle to Search feature that debuted on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which starts at $1,299.

The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, usually retails for $899 and is $480 off right now. If you want to get a premium phone without pushing your budget to the max, this is the one to go for.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

