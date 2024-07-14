Pixel 7 Pro continues to swing punches like a flagship and is $480 off today
Yes, the Pixel 7 Pro is more than a year old at this point, but that's part of its charm. Google's previous-gen flagship was $899 at launch, which made it too expensive for many people. But with the Pixel 9 series right around the corner, Amazon is clearing out shelves with a very generous discount on the Pixel 7 Pro, and at the new lower price, it makes more sense than ever before.
That's why, even though the Pixel 7 Pro was released in late 2022, there's hardly anything you'd be missing out on by going for it instead of a more recent model that's significantly more expensive.
The phone sports the classic Pixel design and a 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Tensor G2 is also sufficiently fast for browsing the web, jumping back and forth between different apps, and the occasional gaming. If you are a heavy gamer though, this might not be your best option.
The phone has a triple camera system and produces beautiful images with rich details that don't look overly processed.
And, of course, you get Pixel specials like Direct My Call which transcribes automated menus when you call a business. Pixel phones also get meaningful upgrades every three months which bring new features. This is why the Pixel 7 Pro supports the Circle to Search feature that debuted on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which starts at $1,299.
The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, usually retails for $899 and is $480 off right now. If you want to get a premium phone without pushing your budget to the max, this is the one to go for.
Smartphones kind of peaked some years back, which is why manufacturers are betting on new ideas like AI-powered features and new form factors like foldables to give sales a boost.
