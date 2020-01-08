The Google Pixel 4a leaks again, 'all-screen' design in tow





Last year was the first that saw Google release both a high-end and entry level devices in its Pixel portfolio of homebrew phones, to a little fanfare but great success given the price-to-value ratio of the 3a.





It offers the same awesome computational photography that its larger and more equipped brethren have, meaning excellent photos in all situations, but keeps it plastic and unassuming to get costs down to $399 or less if you get in on sale.





We say great success because the latest data on the most popular phone brands in the US pegged Google's Pixel line in third place, and the cheaper "a" version is most likely to blame, as Google was not even cracking the market share percentage point in previous years.





The case renders depict a regular audio jack, square camera isle with a single lens, and what will most likely be a fingerprint reader on the back of the phone. The big change at the front is the punch hole display that finally lets Google do away with the huge top and bottom bezels, turning the Pixel 4a into a true child of the new decade, "all-screen" phones and some such.





We'd wager to guess that it won't be powered by the latest and greatest chipsets, but the awesome photography wrapped in an affordable package, now with a larger display in the same footprint, will more than make up for it, what do you think?



