Android Google

The Google Pixel 4a leaks again, 'all-screen' design in tow

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Jan 08, 2020, 2:50 AM
The Google Pixel 4a leaks again, 'all-screen' design in tow
We recently had a sneak peek at the Pixel 4a, and now the leaked design has been somewhat reaffirmed by case maker renders of Google's upcoming 2020 midranger that will be taking the affordable camera prowess torch from the Pixel 3a.

Last year was the first that saw Google release both a high-end and entry level devices in its Pixel portfolio of homebrew phones, to a little fanfare but great success given the price-to-value ratio of the 3a.

It offers the same awesome computational photography that its larger and more equipped brethren have, meaning excellent photos in all situations, but keeps it plastic and unassuming to get costs down to $399 or less if you get in on sale.

We say great success because the latest data on the most popular phone brands in the US pegged Google's Pixel line in third place, and the cheaper "a" version is most likely to blame, as Google was not even cracking the market share percentage point  in previous years.

The case renders depict a regular audio jack, square camera isle with a single lens, and what will most likely be a fingerprint reader on the back of the phone. The big change at the front is the punch hole display that finally lets Google do away with the huge top and bottom bezels, turning the Pixel 4a into a true child of the new decade, "all-screen" phones and some such. 

We'd wager to guess that it won't be powered by the latest and greatest chipsets, but the awesome photography wrapped in an affordable package, now with a larger display in the same footprint, will more than make up for it, what do you think?

Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 5.7" 1080 x 2160 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, Octa-core, 2300 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB
  • Battery 3200 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

foldablephone
Reply

1. foldablephone

Posts: 66; Member since: Sep 19, 2018

What’s the point of having a huge square camera bump when there’s only a single lens taking up a small area lol

posted on 8 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2
best-offline-rpgs-iphone-android-2020
Best offline RPGs for iPhone and Android to play in 2020
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled

Popular stories

iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless