The Google Pixel 4a leaks again, 'all-screen' design in tow
It offers the same awesome computational photography that its larger and more equipped brethren have, meaning excellent photos in all situations, but keeps it plastic and unassuming to get costs down to $399 or less if you get in on sale.
The case renders depict a regular audio jack, square camera isle with a single lens, and what will most likely be a fingerprint reader on the back of the phone. The big change at the front is the punch hole display that finally lets Google do away with the huge top and bottom bezels, turning the Pixel 4a into a true child of the new decade, "all-screen" phones and some such.
We'd wager to guess that it won't be powered by the latest and greatest chipsets, but the awesome photography wrapped in an affordable package, now with a larger display in the same footprint, will more than make up for it, what do you think?
