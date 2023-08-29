Pick up the snappy Galaxy S23 Plus for $200 off while you can

If you are looking for a top-notch phone but don't want to fork out $1,000 to buy one, Samsung's well-rounded Galaxy S23 Plus is on sale.





Galaxy S23 Plus is one of the Released in February, theis one of the best smartphones that money can buy today. It boasts a clean, minimalist design and is protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus 2.





The large 6.6-inch screen is bright and crisp and has a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth scrolling. And despite the large screen size, the phone is easy to hold, thanks to its convex corners.





A tweaked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip powers the phone, making it faster than most other top Android phones . Apps load up quickly and juggling multiple apps at once is no problem for the phone.





Galaxy S23 Plus 256GB 6.6 inches 120Hz screen | Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 50MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x cameras | 4,700mAh battery | 45W charging $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





The Galaxy S23 Plus features a versatile camera array with a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, and a 10MP telephoto module. The front-facing camera is 12MP. It churns out colorful photos with plenty of details and even night-time pictures are clean. The phone can also shoot 8K videos at 30fps





The phone has a 4,700mAh battery and easily lasts more than a day and 45W charging support means it goes from 0 to 74 percent in just 30 minutes. It will be receiving updates until 2028.





The base Galaxy S23 Plus with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage retails for $999 but Amazon has knocked $200 off its price.



