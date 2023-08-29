Pick up the snappy Galaxy S23 Plus for $200 off while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are looking for a top-notch phone but don't want to fork out $1,000 to buy one, Samsung's well-rounded Galaxy S23 Plus is on sale.
Released in February, the Galaxy S23 Plus is one of the best smartphones that money can buy today. It boasts a clean, minimalist design and is protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
The large 6.6-inch screen is bright and crisp and has a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth scrolling. And despite the large screen size, the phone is easy to hold, thanks to its convex corners.
A tweaked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip powers the phone, making it faster than most other top Android phones. Apps load up quickly and juggling multiple apps at once is no problem for the phone.
The Galaxy S23 Plus features a versatile camera array with a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, and a 10MP telephoto module. The front-facing camera is 12MP. It churns out colorful photos with plenty of details and even night-time pictures are clean. The phone can also shoot 8K videos at 30fps
The phone has a 4,700mAh battery and easily lasts more than a day and 45W charging support means it goes from 0 to 74 percent in just 30 minutes. It will be receiving updates until 2028.
The base Galaxy S23 Plus with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage retails for $999 but Amazon has knocked $200 off its price.
Go for it if you want a high-end smartphone but think that the iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra are outrageously priced. You may also consider the iPhone 14 Plus, but that phone neither has a 120Hz screen nor a telephoto camera. Another option is the Pixel 7 Pro but its chip is not as fast as the SoC in the Galaxy S23 Plus. Samsung's phone also has double the storage of these phones, giving you more space for saving your documents and pictures.
