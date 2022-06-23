iPhone 15 to retain dual hole-punch display, screen sizes
The rumor mill never stops! Even though the iPhone 14 series is still months away, rumors about the iPhone 15 are starting to pile up like a failed Jenga game. We already covered the report that iPhone 15 Pro Max could sport a periscope camera, and now there’s yet another tiny detail about the 2023 Apple flagship.
The pill-and-hole shaped selfie camera cutouts are expected to arrive in the iPhone 14 Pro models but Omdia thinks that Apple will carry over the design to all iPhone 15 series devices, including the vanilla model.
There’s also some information about the alleged display sizes of the iPhone 15 series. According to Omdia, Apple will keep the same sizes for a second consecutive year, with the vanilla iPhone 14 and 15 being the only exception. The display size of the two will grow from 6.06 (currently in the iPhone 13) to 6.12 inches - a minor increase.
The rumor comes in the form of a report, published by the consulting company Omdia, and it details some display specs for the upcoming iPhone 14, as well as the iPhone 15 series. According to this report, Apple will use a dual hole-punch design for the displays of the iPhone 15 series.
The pill-and-hole shaped selfie camera cutouts are expected to arrive in the iPhone 14 Pro models but Omdia thinks that Apple will carry over the design to all iPhone 15 series devices, including the vanilla model.
Image credit - Omdia
There’s also some information about the alleged display sizes of the iPhone 15 series. According to Omdia, Apple will keep the same sizes for a second consecutive year, with the vanilla iPhone 14 and 15 being the only exception. The display size of the two will grow from 6.06 (currently in the iPhone 13) to 6.12 inches - a minor increase.
Keeping the same diagonals for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series could also mean that the resolution could stay the same. Omdia also thinks that Apple is lagging behind the competition when it comes to under-display cameras and FaceID technology. The report says that we won’t be seeing those until the iPhone 16 series.
You may also find interesting:
Things that are NOT allowed: