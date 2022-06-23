 iPhone 15 to retain dual hole-punch display, screen sizes - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

iPhone 15 to retain dual hole-punch display, screen sizes

Apple
iPhone 15 to retain dual hole-punch display, screen sizes
The rumor mill never stops! Even though the iPhone 14 series is still months away, rumors about the iPhone 15 are starting to pile up like a failed Jenga game. We already covered the report that iPhone 15 Pro Max could sport a periscope camera, and now there’s yet another tiny detail about the 2023 Apple flagship.

The rumor comes in the form of a report, published by the consulting company Omdia, and it details some display specs for the upcoming iPhone 14, as well as the iPhone 15 series. According to this report, Apple will use a dual hole-punch design for the displays of the iPhone 15 series.

The pill-and-hole shaped selfie camera cutouts are expected to arrive in the iPhone 14 Pro models but Omdia thinks that Apple will carry over the design to all iPhone 15 series devices, including the vanilla model.

There’s also some information about the alleged display sizes of the iPhone 15 series. According to Omdia, Apple will keep the same sizes for a second consecutive year, with the vanilla iPhone 14 and 15 being the only exception. The display size of the two will grow from 6.06 (currently in the iPhone 13) to 6.12 inches - a minor increase.

Keeping the same diagonals for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series could also mean that the resolution could stay the same. Omdia also thinks that Apple is lagging behind the competition when it comes to under-display cameras and FaceID technology. The report says that we won’t be seeing those until the iPhone 16 series.

You may also find interesting:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Fitbit’s sleep tracking feature is getting an upgrade for Premium subscribers
Fitbit’s sleep tracking feature is getting an upgrade for Premium subscribers
The iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra both sold extremely well in April
The iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra both sold extremely well in April
Apple snubs the new Metaverse Standards Body as do Roblox and Niantic
Apple snubs the new Metaverse Standards Body as do Roblox and Niantic
Discover Samsung deal of the day: Cheaper than ever Galaxy Z Flip 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4
Discover Samsung deal of the day: Cheaper than ever Galaxy Z Flip 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4
Montblanc unveils the world's first non-Samsung smartwatch with Wear OS 3
Montblanc unveils the world's first non-Samsung smartwatch with Wear OS 3

Popular stories

T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Microsoft launches new premium security app for Android and iOS devices
Microsoft launches new premium security app for Android and iOS devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless