In search of the perfect compact phone: iPhone SE (2020)

First impressions





Weight and pocketability

Sometimes, a few fractions of an inch make a big difference. While the Galaxy S10e was a joy to carry around, the iPhone SE feels even more pocket-friendly. Both phones weigh almost the same – 5.22 oz vs 5.29 oz in favor of the iPhone SE. Oddly enough, the lighter and more compact SE feels sturdier in the hand. My strive for perfection is never satisfied, though. Holding the thinner iPhone SE bites into the palm of your hand slightly more than the Galaxy S10e, despite the rounded sides. The curve radius is smaller on the sides of the SE, which is a possible explanation.



I like the feel of the back glass on the iPhone more, compared to the one on the S10e. The coating is different and sliding your finger on the glass feels smoother and doesn’t produce screeching noises (which was the case with the S10e). In the pocket, both phones feel exactly the same. You won’t feel much of a difference until you reach in to pick one. If weight and size are the main factors in your search (assuming you’re searching for a mini too), you’ll be equally happy with either of these phones.



(My) Thumb comfort, one-hand operation

I’m exactly 5’8” tall and my hands are medium-size. I had some issues with the fingerprint scanner position on the S10e and the bigger screen prevented me from reaching every corner with my hand. At least, not without adjusting my grip and moving the phone about in my palm. Maybe it’s just me, but I expect to be able to make a call and then operate the phone without constantly shuffling it in my hand.





Typing and media consumption

Typing on the iPhone SE is okay – doable with one hand, and comfortable when using both your thumbs. I noticed something strange – when in a horizontal position, the keyboard doesn't stretch all the way to the sides. I couldn't find a fix in the settings and left it as is. Although, it would've been nice to have bigger keys. You can always opt for a third-party keyboard if the default one bothers you too much.



Watching videos on the 16:9, 4.7-inch display is a pleasant and familiar experience. No cutouts and black lines, and you can hold the phone comfortably without obscuring the view. That being said, the S10e display is a gorgeous piece of technology, punch-hole or not. The AMOLED vs IPS LCD debate is a topic for a different article but it suffices to say that both displays have their positives and negatives. The 16:9 aspect ratio is still going strong, and although things are changing in a more cinematic direction (21:9 anyone?), there’s still plenty of content that looks better on a 16:9 screen.







iOS and the iPhone experience

I think it's really difficult to stay objective in the Android vs iOS debate, no matter how hard you try. Pointing flaws in either system will inevitably anger someone. I tried to approach this without any prejudice. First of all, It took me a good half an hour to become accustomed to the way things work on iOS. I can't say that iOS is better or worse than Android, just different. Gestures are executed in a different manner – on Android swiping is more sensitive to finger position. When swiping on iOS I feel I have a wider margin of error, it doesn't require such level of precision which on the other hand makes it easier most of the time.



The other big difference is that Android looks more customizable on the surface. It’s not that iOS lacks the options, it’s just that they’re buried in the menus, keeping the front end of the OS simpler. Again, it’s a different approach, and I can see the appeal. When I was much younger, I liked to tinker with things, but as the years progressed, I started to appreciate when things just worked with the least amount of intervention. So, yeah – I can get used to iOS, and I can go back to Android, no problem. I guess I need more time in the ecosystem, to be able to find all the nuances.





Battery life

This is the place where things get nastier. The iPhone SE (2020) keeps the battery capacity of its iPhone 8 parent while slapping a powerful chipset on. It's like putting a V12 engine in your Ford Fiesta but keeping the fuel tank at 12.4 gallons. When pushed hard, the phone couldn't last a full day. We did an iPhone SE battery life test and my recent experience just cemented the numbers. It's a shame, really. A bigger and more potent battery would've made this phone so much better. But it is what it is.



What I like about the iPhone SE 2020

The other thing that boggles me is the fast charging technology of the iPhone family. Things are capped at 18W, and to fully charge this 1821 mAh battery, you have to stay plugged in for 2 hours. You can check the iPhone SE fast charging test we made, but coming from a phone with a 4200 mAh battery, which fast charges at 40W to 70% in 30 minutes, I can’t accept Apple’s performance here. Charging and battery life are key and if you spend twice as long on the cable, it’s a major inconvenience. It’s time for Apple to step up its game.

Nice tactile feedback

Capacitive fingerprint reader

No notches and/or punch-holes

Loud and clear sound for such a small chassis

It’s fast (not much of a surprise here)

Screen brightness is top-notch

Pocket and one-hand friendly

The camera is actually descent

What I don’t like

Dated design

Some settings are buried in the menus

No multi-camera wizardry

iPhone 8 with an upgraded chipset and a few tune-ups

Huge bezels equal smaller screen (for the body)

Battery life is mediocre at best

Ancient fast-charging technology (18W really?)

Have I found the perfect compact phone?