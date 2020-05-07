Articles

Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
May 07, 2020, 9:21 AM
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Yesterday, while I was taking home groceries, my wife called. Two bags in one hand, I tried to reach for my phone. I managed to take the call and not drop the eggs and the stupid asparagus (I despise those), but as I was putting the phone back in my pocket, a sudden realization hit me. Modern phones are way too big for single-handed use! I have a 6.7-inch device, and my hands are of average size, but every time I need to operate the phone with one hand, the gymnastics begin. It all reminds me somehow of my long-gone guitar-learning days. Gotta stretch those fingers!


Later that day, when I was looking past the impudent asparagus on my plate, I tried recalling a time when I did manage to handle my phone comfortably with one hand. And there was none. The past three years of my life, I’ve been struggling with my phone, dropping it several times, tapping on wrong icons, dialing friends and acquaintances unintentionally. It can't be solely me, I thought. There are people with even smaller hands. My wife broke three phones in three years, and all her devices had a "Plus" in their names.


Finishing my revenge on the asparagus, I planted myself at the laptop in search of compact phones. I've done it before, to no avail. In my phone graveyard, there's a fair share of minis - an old Nokia 6700, an LG K510 (It's a girl's phone, I know), and my favorite Sony Ericsson Xperia Ray. A 3.3-inch display, 480 x 854 resolution, 16:9 ratio, retina-display worthy ppi of 297. So I browsed the bigger online stores in my area and found only two viable alternatives. The Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is on the compact side of things, and the iPhone SE 2020.


I don't like the punch-hole thing much, and the S10e plasticky design and feel put me off. At the same time, I wasn't quite ready to switch (I'm planning to try a switch actually, so stay tuned for another article soon, iPhone SE 2020 involved). Phones with Compact and Mini parts in their names are extinct now, I realized with dolor. Screen estate is a good thing, I know, but there should be a choice for people like me. I'm frequently on my bike, in the mountains, driving (Don't text and drive!), on the move in general. And I need at least one hand free. I need a compact Android phone, even just as a backup. 


So, Samsung, LG, Sony, Motorola, and all the others. Listen to me carefully! Take notes if necessary. Look at the iPhone SE for God's sake! It's the closest thing to a Mini, and people like it! People are buying it, and people are switching from Android. It's a 4.7-inch phone with enormous bezels. You can do better! Give me back my compact Android phone!

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless