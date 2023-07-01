Peak Android phone Galaxy S23 Ultra is on sale in honor of 4th of July

The 4th of July week is here, bringing with it amazing deals that make the prices of premium phones a little more palatable. If you are camp Android or looking to switch from the iPhone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is very easy to recommend. Best Buy is having an Independence Day sale and has discounted the phone by $200.





If your priority is an uncompromising smartphone with a beautiful display, top-notch camera, fast performance, long battery life, and years of software support, the Galaxy S23 Ultra should totally be your next daily driver. This is even truer if you are a power user and want extras like the S Pen and the DeX mode for a desktop computing experience.





Galaxy S23 Ultra 8GB 256GB 6.8 inches 120Hz screen | Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | 200MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x + 10MP 10x cameras | 5,000mAH battery| S Pen $200 off (17%) $999 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy





The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a vibrant 6.8 inches 120Hz screen, a faster version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a quad camera array with a monstrous 200MP main camera that captures the smallest of details and unrivaled zooming capabilities, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging, and it will be supported by Samsung for five years.





The S Pen stylus is great for sketching, doodling, and writing down notes. With DeX, you can connect the phone to a monitor.





The base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage retails for $1,199.99 but right now, you can get it for $999. While that's still not exactly cheap, it's certainly reasonable for a premium phone, especially if you have a fairly open budget and want the best Android phone that money can buy.





What gives it an edge over the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pixel 7 Pro is that it has more base storage and can zoom in farther than Apple and Google phones.





With a generous budget, you could end up with any number of phones, but if you want a gorgeous, speedy phone with fast charging and amazing camera hardware, the answer is surely the Galaxy S23 Ultra.





Go get it before the deal expires.