Newly leaked Oppo Find X8 specs and Geekbench results









Of course, these are only early benchmark results, and the ones that the commercial version of the Oppo Find X8 will be able to achieve will probably be somewhat different.





Nerdy details about the MediaTek Dimensity 9400





The MediaTek Dimensity 9400, boasting an all-big core design similar to its predecessor, features a powerful 1x Cortex-X5 performance core clocked at 3.4 GHz, complemented by 3 x Cortex-X4 cores at 3.3Ghz and 4 x Cortex-A720 cores at 2.4GHz.





Paired with 16GB of RAM, the chip managed impressive scores of 2,876 in single-core and 8,987 in multi-core benchmarks. However, when compared to the recently leaked Geekbench results of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, Qualcomm's flagship appears to have a slight performance edge based on these metrics.





The Dimensity 9400 is set to be manufactured using TSMC's advanced second-generation 3nm N3E node. This cutting-edge manufacturing process is expected to enhance the chip's efficiency by 35% compared to its predecessor while delivering a substantial 40% performance boost over the Dimensity 9300.





MediaTek is anticipated to unveil the Dimensity 9400 in early October, with the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro likely among the first devices to showcase this powerful new chipset.





A little side note here, however, is that while the standard Find X8 and the Find X8 Ultra are highly likely to come out, the release of a Find X8 Pro model is still uncertain.





A sleek new design for the Oppo Find X8

In terms of design, the Find X8 is rumored to be a significant departure from its predecessor. Expect a more modern look with flat sides and a flat display, offering a sleeker and more minimalist aesthetic. This design change is expected to not only enhance the device's visual appeal but also provide a more comfortable grip and improved durability.



While we're still waiting for official confirmation, the Find X8 is shaping up to be a compelling flagship option. With its powerful processor, impressive specs, and potential design refresh, it's a device that's sure to turn heads when it finally hits the market.