Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Android Apps

Opera for Android update adds revamped night mode, lots of improvements

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 05, 2019, 3:26 PM
Opera for Android update adds revamped night mode, lots of improvements
The mobile version of Opera has gone a long way and the developers don't miss a chance to remind us. The latest version of Opera for Android brings many improvements and a couple of new features. The highlight of the update is the revamped night mode, which should offer a more pleasant experience at night.

With version 55, Opera developers reimplemented the option to darken the UI from the ground up to give users a full-fledged and configurable night mode. For example, there's a new additional dimming option that lets you go super-dark, minimizing light. Although the setting was available in previous versions of Opera, it's been reworked to match with the new color temperature setting. Also, this version eliminates the need for special device overlay permissions.

Speaking of color temperature, you now have a new setting that allows you to adjust the color temperature to suppress the blue light components, which will limit the effects of late-night browsing.


A brand-new dark web pages feature is making its way to Opera on Android. Also, when using night mode with Opera, you can use a dark virtual keyboard on your smartphone. If you can't or prefer otherwise, you have the option of reducing the effects of a bright keyboard by dimming it down with the use of a special overlay.

The mobile browser gained support for more countries and languages. Opera v55 uses a new two-column layout in landscape mode on tablets, so it can make better use of the available space.

Last but not least, one of the most-requested features has finally been added to the browser – the ability to switch tabs without going into the tab gallery. After the update, you'll be able to quickly flip between tabs by swiping the bottom bar.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Apple-iPhone-2020-2021-plans
Apple to launch five iPhones in 2020, iPhone without ports in 2021
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10-Lite-A81-design-renders-leak
Early Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders corroborate square camera, S Pen support
Best-wireless-wi-fi-speakers-to-buy-right-now
Best home wireless speakers to buy right now
motorola-one-hyper-specs-features-price-us-release
Motorola One Hyper is official with pop-up selfie camera, Hyper Charging, and surprisingly low price
Qualcomm-Snapdragon-865-announced
Snapdragon 865 chipset, expected to power the Galaxy 11, is official with super fast 5G speeds
Samsung-Galaxy-S10-Lite-A91-renders-leak
Here's what the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might look like
Apple-Music-Awards-live-stream-Billie-Eilish
Here's how to watch Apple's first Music Awards winner show live

Popular stories

Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks
Motorola-imagines-a-foldable-Razr-with-modular-attachments
Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments
T-Mobile-magenta-trademark-lawsuit-lemonade
What's magenta named on the Pantone color chart? You'll know when T-Mobile sues you

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.