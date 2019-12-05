Opera for Android update adds revamped night mode, lots of improvements





A brand-new dark web pages feature is making its way to Opera on Android. Also, when using night mode with Opera, you can use a dark virtual keyboard on your smartphone. If you can't or prefer otherwise, you have the option of reducing the effects of a bright keyboard by dimming it down with the use of a special overlay.



The mobile browser gained support for more countries and languages. Opera v55 uses a new two-column layout in landscape mode on tablets, so it can make better use of the available space.



Last but not least, one of the most-requested features has finally been added to the browser – the ability to switch tabs without going into the tab gallery. After the update, you'll be able to quickly flip between tabs by swiping the bottom bar.