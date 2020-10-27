The OnePlus Watch launch has been postponed
The OnePlus Watch isn't coming this month
The latest information received by Max Jambor from ‘multiple sources’ suggests there have been some changes to the launch plan. Specifically, the so-called OnePlus Watch has been postponed and there’s no new release date.
In terms of what can be expected from the OnePlus Watch once it’s release, so far all we know is that it will boast a traditional circular design.
There’s no word on the features just yet, but OnePlus has a close relationship with Qualcomm, so the latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 or 4100+ chip is expected on the inside.