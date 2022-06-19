OnePlus may return to its flagship killer roots with the OnePlus 10T

Recent rumors say that OnePlus' next flagship phone will be the OnePlus 10T and there is an increasing likelihood that it will be quite affordable.





OnePlus started out as a brand that offered high-end specs at a low price but that has changed over the years, with 2021's OnePlus 9 Pro becoming the first OnePlus phone to reach the $1,000 mark. At $899, the OnePlus 10 Pro is comparatively affordable, but still quite expensive. If a new rumor is to be believed, the OnePlus 10T could see the company returning to its flagship killer roots.





Per leaks, the OnePlus 10T, which is codenamed Ovaltine, will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ flat display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a centered punch-hole for the rumored 16MP front camera, a slight step down when compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro's QHD+ curved screen.





The OnePlus 10T will allegedly be underpinned by Qualcomm's newest high-end chip, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which should make it faster than the 10 Pro which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The SoC will be mated with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.





The handset is rumored to feature a triple camera system with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro unit, but will likely not have the Hasselblad branding.





It will likely have a smaller 4,800mAh cell than the 10 Pro's 5,000mAh battery but may support faster charging speeds. The handset will reportedly be available in the colors White, Black, and Mint Green.





IT Home GizChina Chinese site(via) claims that the phone will be released in the second half of the year and will be priced between 3,000 yuan (~$467) and 4,000 yuan (~$596). It will likely cost more in international markets because of taxes and duties, but still, if this rumor is genuine, the OnePlus 10T will be significantly more affordable than recent OnePlus flagships. This could help it compete with the best phones of the year





It's not abundantly clear if this rumor is based on IT Home's own sources or if the site is merely restating what another leaker had said earlier.



