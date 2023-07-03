Nothing Phone (2) breaks cover in video with interesting tweaks to glyph





The Nothing Phone (2) looks a lot like the Phone (1) and is nearly identical to the leaked renders that Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing and co-founder of OnePlus, presumably called fake.









The new handset appears to have slightly more rounded glass on the back and the LED light strips that make up the glyph interface are now broken up into more pieces and are more functional than before.









The light strip around the cameras has been split into two pieces and the big middle strip has been divided into six individual strips. This means that the phone now has more addressable LED zones - 33 to be exact, compared to 12 on the outgoing model.





The top strip around the wireless charging section has 16 LEDs and is now being used as a progress indicator. For instance, it can show you the volume level and can also be used as a visual indicator for the timer.









More interestingly, even third parties will now be able to control the LEDs and Nothing has already roped Uber and food delivery company Zomato in.





There's also a new feature called Essential Notifications which lets you assign an app to a LED strip so that you'd know that a notification has been received without needing to unlock the phone.









And lastly, there's a glyph composer that lets you design your own ringtone and glyph lighting effects.





Pei has also shared the first camera samples from the phone on Twitter and they do look sharper and better when compared to the Nothing Phone (1).



