Nokia smartphone shipments nosedived last year
Shipments down almost 30% in 2019 and over 40% in Q4
The market analysts believe HMD Global shipped just 12.9 million Nokia-branded smartphones between January and December 2019. The results translate into a huge decline of 27% from the 17.59 million smartphones it shipped in the previous twelve-month period.
HMD Global entered the United States market last year and launched a number of important smartphones. However, the lack of new launches in China combined with stronger competition and delayed launch schedules appears to have taken its toll on the company.
The release of the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 in October doesn’t appear to have helped things much either. The holiday quarter proved to be the company’s worst one since Q3 2017 with just 2.8 million devices shipped, down 41% year-on-year.
Fortunately for HMD, smartphones aren’t the only thing its sells. The company has a strong feature phone business that shipped 53.49 million units in 2019.
Number are down 17% from 2018, but it has experienced steady quarterly growth since Q2 2019 that’s expected to continue into this year.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):