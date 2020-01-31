Nokia Android

Jan 31, 2020, 2:45 PM
Nokia smartphone shipments nosedived last year
HMD Global released several smartphones last year including the popular Nokia 7.2 and flagship Nokia 9 PureView. But according to Counterpoint Research (via NokiaMob), the Finnish company had a pretty rough year.

Shipments down almost 30% in 2019 and over 40% in Q4


The market analysts believe HMD Global shipped just 12.9 million Nokia-branded smartphones between January and December 2019. The results translate into a huge decline of 27% from the 17.59 million smartphones it shipped in the previous twelve-month period.

HMD Global entered the United States market last year and launched a number of important smartphones. However, the lack of new launches in China combined with stronger competition and delayed launch schedules appears to have taken its toll on the company.

The release of the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 in October doesn’t appear to have helped things much either. The holiday quarter proved to be the company’s worst one since Q3 2017 with just 2.8 million devices shipped, down 41% year-on-year. 

Fortunately for HMD, smartphones aren’t the only thing its sells. The company has a strong feature phone business that shipped 53.49 million units in 2019.
Number are down 17% from 2018, but it has experienced steady quarterly growth since Q2 2019 that’s expected to continue into this year.

