The inexpensive Nokia 9 PureView is even cheaper with this deal
Despite this, the product does still offer some pretty great hardware at a low price. And thanks to this latest Black Friday deal, the Nokia 9 PureView is now ridiculously cheap in the UK. Specifically, an incredible 38% (£205) has been shaved off the phone’s usual £549 price tag, making it cheaper than many mid-range smartphones.
In terms of actual specs, Nokia’s 2019 flagship is equipped with a large 6-inch OLED display which skips the controversial notch and punch-hole trends. It’s paired with 128GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 which powered most high-end phones in 2018.
Like every other Nokia phone, it ships with Google’s vanilla version of Android 9 Pie straight out of the box. Thanks to the brand’s dedication to software support, though, an update to Android 10 will be available by the end of the year. You can also expect to receive an upgrade to Android 11 once available.
On a few final notes, the Nokia 9 PureView also includes a hit-or-miss in-screen fingerprint scanner, support for 18W fast charging and 10W fast wireless charging, and support for HDR10 content.
