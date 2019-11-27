Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
The OnePlus 6T with 6GB of RAM and 128GB is currently £150 off

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 27, 2019, 7:44 AM
The OnePlus 6T with 6GB of RAM and 128GB is currently £150 off
It’s Black Friday week and Amazon is taking things extra seriously! Yesterday, the retail giant applied a hefty £130 discount to the 8/128GB version of the OnePlus 6T, and today it’s back with an even bigger price drop for the cheaper 6/128GB model.

The smartphone, which can usually be purchased for £499, can today be acquired with a huge £150 discount which knocks the equivalent of 30% off the price. The deal expires today on Amazon UK and probably won’t return anytime soon, hence why you should hurry if you’re interested in the well-reviewed phone. 

To refresh your memory a little, the 6/128GB configuration mentioned above is coupled with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 845. This chipset also powers the likes of the LG G7 ThinQ and Nokia 9 PureView, meaning you won’t be complaining when it comes to performance.

Android 9 Pie and Oxygen OS ships pre-installed but an update to Android 10 should be available as soon as you switch the phone on. You’ll be able to benefit from the new operating system on a large 6.4-inch notched AMOLED display which itself is backed up by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

On one final note, the phone features a dual-camera setup on the rear which uses a main 16-megapixel camera and a 20-megapixel depth sensor. The OnePlus 6T also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

OnePlus 6T

6T
OS: Android 10, 9.0 Pie

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 15 Reviews
  Display 6.4" 1080 x 2340 pixels
  Camera 16 MP / 16 MP front
  Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  Storage 256 GB
  Battery 3700 mAh

