The OnePlus 6T with 6GB of RAM and 128GB is currently £150 off
The smartphone, which can usually be purchased for £499, can today be acquired with a huge £150 discount which knocks the equivalent of 30% off the price. The deal expires today on Amazon UK and probably won’t return anytime soon, hence why you should hurry if you’re interested in the well-reviewed phone.
To refresh your memory a little, the 6/128GB configuration mentioned above is coupled with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 845. This chipset also powers the likes of the LG G7 ThinQ and Nokia 9 PureView, meaning you won’t be complaining when it comes to performance.
Android 9 Pie and Oxygen OS ships pre-installed but an update to Android 10 should be available as soon as you switch the phone on. You’ll be able to benefit from the new operating system on a large 6.4-inch notched AMOLED display which itself is backed up by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.
On one final note, the phone features a dual-camera setup on the rear which uses a main 16-megapixel camera and a 20-megapixel depth sensor. The OnePlus 6T also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):