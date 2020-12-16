Netflix adds audio-only playback option for Android users







It’s an interesting feature and its usefulness can vary wildly depending on the show you want to listen to. If we’re talking about plot-driven, heavy content, with a ton of characters and plot twists, it probably won’t be a good idea to stream the audio to your earphones while you’re driving to work. Some documentary series could turn out to be perfect in audio-only mode, though.



There might be a deeper plot behind this feature though - real podcasts. Netflix is working hard to add those on the platform. The first scripted podcast show (The Only Podcast Left) supplementing Netflix’s apocalyptic zombie show Daybreak is already streaming on Spotify, which doesn’t make much sense. Obviously, Netflix is getting ready to host podcasts on its own platform and cease to rely on competitors.