Netflix will sound a lot better on Android thanks to a new update

Before you leave filled with righteous boredom, let us explain. Different content has different sound parameters baked in the stream. For example, an action movie has a different dynamic range than a classical concert - you’ll hear more explosions in the former and quite a flat EQ in the latter. So, when you switch between the two while watching, you will experience a dip in volume or a nonuniform audio experience. The new update deals with this problem.The Extended HE-AAC with MPEG-D DRC focuses on three main audio aspects - Loudness, Dynamic Range, and Peak Volume. To put it simply, with this new update, all documentaries, action movies, concerts or stand-up comedy you watch on Netflix will deliver a uniform audio experience, and you won’t have to adjust the volume or the EQ when switching through content. The new update is already rolling out, so keep the Netflix app on your Android phone up to date.