Netflix confirms new Shuffle Play feature is rolling out worldwide this year

Shuffle Play is such an important feature for Netflix
that the company did mention it in its Q4 2020 earnings early this week. Although not many details on the matter were provided, it looks like Netflix thinks Shuffle Play, which is currently available for a limited number of users, is popular enough to be expanded worldwide.
Netflix told TechCrunch
that Shuffle Play is currently being tested and that the name of the feature is not yet set in stone. News about Shuffle Play popped up initially last year and was described as a feature that “gives members the ability to choose to instantly watch a title chosen just for them versus browse.”
The plan is to start rolling out Shuffle Play to more users worldwide in Q1 2021, Netflix said during its Q4 2020 earnings. It's meant to reduce the time users lose browsing Netflix's humongous library and give them something to watch instantly.
At the moment, Shuffle Play shows up in the Netflix app
as a button beneath the profile icon. When clicked, it will offer users content provided by the personalization algorithms embedded into the service.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!