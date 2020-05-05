Microsoft Teams will increase group chat size to 250 participants

Microsoft Teams is on fire lately. Last week the communication platform announced 75 million daily active users
- a massive increase from the 44 million listed in March. The COVID-19 pandemic is the culprit, as people stranded at home use every means of communication available. Microsoft, in turn, responded with a slew of new features, including an IT Admin panel, and increased simultaneous participant limit for Teams video conferences.
Now Microsoft is expanding Teams' features even further, Neowin
reports. The company started rolling out an update that will increase the group chat size to 250, up from the current 100-participants limit. The new feature is currently in development and is expected to reach all users by the end of May.
Another highly anticipated change is the possibility for admins to limit the number of users that can join a specific chat. If you don't want to let 250 people rush in your chatroom, you're out of luck - Microsoft is not ready to implement this feature yet. Nevertheless, increasing the group chat participants could be useful in many scenarios, providing large companies more freedom to collaborate, especially in the current time of crisis.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!