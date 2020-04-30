Microsoft Teams has hit 75 million daily active users
These numbers are huge for Teams, which reported 44 million DAU just six weeks ago. A 70% increase is good news for Microsoft, especially when the company is preparing to bring Teams to consumers in the following months. Other services like Zoom and Google Meet also enjoyed spikes in daily active users. Zoom passed 300 million DAU last week, and Meet is not far behind with 100 million. The latter might see a significant increase in the coming weeks as Google is making the service free for everyone with a Google account.
Meanwhile, Microsoft's Skype service is also gaining momentum during the crisis, with a 70% growth in active users. The popular video call app now has 40 million DAU, despite Microsoft's ambition to phase it out in favor of Teams. While these numbers are impressive, it'll be interesting to see where they'll land once the pandemic is finally over.