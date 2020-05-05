MediaTek’s Helio G85 gaming chipset for entry-level phones formally launched 

Android Processors Xiaomi

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 05, 2020, 11:24 AM
Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 that was unveiled not too long ago is fueled by MediaTek’s new gaming chipset, the Helio G85. The chipmaker has now revealed the key details surrounding the new SoC that is aimed at budget handsets.
 

Helio G85 is essentially the G80 with faster graphics

 
The Helio G85 builds on the Helio G80, increasing the GPU frequency to elevate the gaming experience further. Other specs largely remain the same.
 
The processor is the same as that of the Helio G80, so we have got two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8GHz.
 
The Arm Mali-G52 GPU now runs at 1GHz, a bump over G80’s clock rate of 950MHz.
 
The proprietary HyperEngine technology has also been carried over to the new silicon. It’s basically a performance optimization software that dynamically manages the CPU, GPU, and memory to ensure smooth performance in demanding games and improved power efficiency for longer gameplay.
 
It also offers the same connectivity enhancements as the G80, allowing you to reject calls while you are playing games without the data connection dropping.

The chip also includes support for Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, and offers dual 4G SIM compatibility too. It can switch between LTE and Wi-Fi in just 13 ms for a lag-free connection.
 
The Helio G85 can either support a dual 16MP + 16MP camera setup, or a single 48MP sensor.
 
No word on the next phone that will have this chip under the hood, but it will likely be an entry-level handset in the sub $250 range.

