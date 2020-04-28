Xiaomi is launching its affordable Redmi Note 9 series globally
On April 30th at 20:00 (GMT+8), join our launch event and help us welcome the newest members of #RedmiNote9Series as well as some other great products! https://t.co/toTtbykVCt— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) April 27, 2020
Based on rumors cited by Android Authority, the expected smartphone models to be announced are the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro.
The Redmi Note 9 is expected to feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a centered hole-punch selfie camera, and is to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85, with 6 GB of RAM, up to 128 GB of internal storage available, and a 4,920mAh battery. It's expected to be priced just around $210, making it yet another affordable mid-ranger in the Chinese giant's roaster.
The company also recently announced the new version of its operating system - MIUI 12, which is based on Android 10 and is likely to be what the Redmi Note 9 and 9 Pro will be running on out the box.
This would mean better privacy features than stock Android, along with customizable multitasking options, including floating windows for messaging and video apps, while retaining Android 10's iOS-like gesture navigation.
We also recently reported that thanks to Xiaomi's hold on the budget smartphone market, it has surpassed Samsung as India's best selling smartphone brand as of 2017. In the first quarter of 2020, the Chinese company held a 30.6% share on one of the largest phone markets in the world, with 10.3 million smartphones sold in India during that four-month period.