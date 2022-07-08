Lenovo's Black Friday in July campaign is here with superb deals on tablets, laptops
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo is currently holding a pretty big Black Friday in July deals campaign, which will be coinciding with the anticipated Amazon Prime Day that kicks off next week. Laptops and tablets aplenty are discounted over at Lenovo's official website, and we've rounded up the best deals so far.
Some of the deals you're about to see are among the best we've seen this year, for example you can save BIG on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 and save $1060, or 40%, on this great 2-in-1 laptop with 256GB storage and 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM. In case you're into tablets, the Lenovo Tablet P11 in a bundle with a keyboard and a stylus seems like another absolute steal at just $294.
Lenovo is also offering extra 5% off ALL Think Laptops & Desktops (stackable with other coupons) by using code BFIJTHINKOFFER, which will be valid by July 17. On top of that, customers also get 2X Lenovo rewards and 6% back on all sales up until July 17.
Don't make up your mind for too long or you might miss the sale!
