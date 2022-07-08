 Lenovo's Black Friday in July campaign is here with superb deals on tablets, laptops - PhoneArena
Lenovo's Black Friday in July campaign is here with superb deals on tablets, laptops

Deals
Lenovo deals on laptops, tablets
Lenovo is currently holding a pretty big Black Friday in July deals campaign, which will be coinciding with the anticipated Amazon Prime Day that kicks off next week. Laptops and tablets aplenty are discounted over at Lenovo's official website, and we've rounded up the best deals so far.

Some of the deals you're about to see are among the best we've seen this year, for example you can save BIG on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 and save $1060, or 40%, on this great 2-in-1 laptop with 256GB storage and 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM. In case you're into tablets, the Lenovo Tablet P11 in a bundle with a keyboard and a stylus seems like another absolute steal at just $294. 

Lenovo is also offering extra 5% off ALL Think Laptops & Desktops (stackable with other coupons) by using code BFIJTHINKOFFER, which will be valid by July 17. On top of that, customers also get 2X Lenovo rewards and 6% back on all sales up until July 17. 

Don't make up your mind for too long or you might miss the sale!

Lenovo Black Friday in July Tablet deals


Lenovo Tab P11 + Pen + Keyboard bundle WAS $400 now $294 SAVE $106

The Lenovo Tab P11 in a bundle with a stylus pen and a keyboard is an excellent steal at less than $300. It comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, 11" 2K display, 128GB of storage, and 4GB LPDDR4X RAM
$106 off (27%)
$293 99
$399 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo P12 Pro WAS $700 NOW $620 SAVE $80

The Lenovo P12 Pro comes with a potent Snapdragon 870, 6GB of RAM, 12.6" 2K AMOLED display with Dolby Vision support, 128GB of storage, and the Lenovo Precision Pen 3.
$80 off (11%)
$619 99
$699 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 WAS $320 NOW $270 SAVE $50

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 in Storm grey comes with a built-in kickstand, MediaTek Helio G90T chip, 128GB of storage, 11" 2K display, and Android 11 right out of the box.
$50 off (16%)
$269 99
$319 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus WAS $280 NOW $215 SAVE $65

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus comes with a MediaTek Helio G90T chip, Android 11, 4GB of RAM, 128GB storage, and an 11" 2K display.
$65 off (23%)
$214 99
$279 99
Buy at Lenovo


Lenovo Black Friday in July Laptop deals


Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 11" WAS $440 NOW $270 SAVE $170

The IdeaPad 3 comes with a Intel® Pentium® Silver N5030 Processor, 4GB DDR4, 128GB storage, and an 11.6" FHD display.
$170 off (39%)
$269 99
$439 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo 3i Chromebook

The Lenovo 3i comes with a Intel® Pentium® Silver N6000 Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 15.6" FHD display, and Chrome OS.
$151 off (34%)
$288 99
$439 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 WAS $740 NOW $493 SAVE $247

The IdeaPad Flex 5 comes with a AMD Ryzen™ 5 5500U Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, 15.6" FHD display.
$247 off (33%)
$492 99
$739 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 WAS $1189 NOW $642 SAVE $546

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 comes with 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 15.6" FHD display,
$547 off (46%)
$642 06
$1189
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2

The ThinkPad L15 comes with a 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor , 256GB SSD storage, 8GB RAM, and a 15.6" FHD display.
$708 off (46%)
$831 06
$1539
Buy at Lenovo

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 Intel (14") WAS $2650 NOW $1590 SAVE $1060

The ThinkPad Yoga Gen 5 comes with a ore™ i5-10210U Processor, 16GB LPDDR3 RAM, 256GB SSD, 14" FHD display, Windows 10.
$1060 off (40%)
$1589 40
$2649
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 14" WAS $3459 NOW $1730 SAVE $1730

The ThinkPad X1 comes with a 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 Processor, 16GB LPDDR4X RAM, 1TB SSD, 14" FHD display.
$1730 off (50%)
$1729 50
$3459
Buy at Lenovo
