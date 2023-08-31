Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Lenovo Tab M9 offers surprisingly good specs for its new cheaper price of $99.99

Android Deals Lenovo
Lenovo Tab M9 offers surprisingly good specs for its new discounted price of $99.99
If you need a low-cost tablet for reading, note-taking, and browsing the web, the Lenovo Tab M9 2023 is certainly worth a look. A starting price of $139.99 meant that it was already way cheaper than most tablets available today and currently, you can get it for even less.

With the best high-end tablets of 2023 offering more performance and features than an average person needs, the last thing you want to do is give into the marketing hype and spend close to $1,000 on a high-end slate.

Lenovo Tab M9 2023 32GB

9.0 inches LCD screen | MediaTek Helio G80 chip | microSD slot | Headphone jack | 8MP rear camera | 2MP front-facing camera | 5,100mAh battery
$40 off (29%)
$99 99
$139 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Lenovo Tab M9 sports a 9-inch screen, so it's neither too big, nor too small. In fact, it's the perfect size for content consumption and even gaming as it would be easier to reach on-screen controls. It also has a Reading Mode that simulates the color of pages for an e-reader-like experience.

It's powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chip and has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You also get a microSD slot as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack - two things that you can't take for granted these days.

It has enough power for tablety tasks and simple multitasking. Frequently used apps such as Google Chrome and Kindle Reader run smoothly.

Inside is a 5,100mAh battery with a claimed battery life of 13 hours. It has two speakers with Dolby Atmos support and is sufficiently loud. The Tab M9 is upgradable to Android 13 and will get three years of security support. 

Normally priced at $139.99, the Tab M9 can be yours for only $99.99 at the moment. That's a stellar price for a lightweight, compact slate that's perfect for most casual users and offers ample power for browsing the web, using apps, sending emails, and playing games both in the present and for the foreseeable future.

