Leaker reveals when Galaxy S23 users can expect to get first Android 14 beta

Samsung is the best at delivering Android updates. While Google's Pixel phones are the first in the queue to get the latest Android operating system versions, Samsung's phones get more OS upgrades than Pixels and often are the first to receive monthly updates. It looks like Samsung will outdo itself with an earlier-than-expected rollout of Android 14-based One UI 6.

















The company is now ready to release the beta version of Android 14 for the Galaxy S23 series. Twitter leaker @dohyun854 has passed along intel they gathered from South Korean blog Naver which reveals that the Galaxy S23 will get the first One UI 6 beta in mid-July.





The leak also says that the stable version will be released in October.





Since the beta program will begin earlier than last year, we are guessing that the stable version rollout will begin in early October.





Google's release timeline for Android 14 has been similar to what it followed for Android 13, which indicates that the official version will be here in August.





Android 14 will bring many new features such as improved handling of background apps so they are killed less often, partial screen recording for apps, the ability to move content between apps without needing to open them first, saving app pairs for faster multitasking, and more options for customizing the lock screen.