Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Leaker reveals when Galaxy S23 users can expect to get first Android 14 beta

Samsung Android
Samsung Android 14 One UI 6 beta rollout is around the corner
Samsung is the best at delivering Android updates. While Google's Pixel phones are the first in the queue to get the latest Android operating system versions, Samsung's phones get more OS upgrades than Pixels and often are the first to receive monthly updates. It looks like Samsung will outdo itself with an earlier-than-expected rollout of Android 14-based One UI 6.

Samsung kicked off the One UI 5 beta program in early August and began the stable rollout in late October, nearly two months after Google released the stable version of Android 13. The company had said that it would be even faster with Android 14 and it appears to be on track to deliver on this promise.

Last month, it was reported that Samsung was internally testing One UI 6 for three of its best phones: the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Z Fold 4, and Flip 4.

Leaker reveals when Galaxy S23 users can expect to get first Android 14 beta

The company is now ready to release the beta version of Android 14 for the Galaxy S23 series. Twitter leaker @dohyun854 has passed along intel they gathered from South Korean blog Naver which reveals that the Galaxy S23 will get the first One UI 6 beta in mid-July. 

The leak also says that the stable version will be released in October. 

Since the beta program will begin earlier than last year, we are guessing that the stable version rollout will begin in early October.

Google's release timeline for Android 14 has been similar to what it followed for Android 13, which indicates that the official version will be here in August.

Android 14 will bring many new features such as improved handling of background apps so they are killed less often, partial screen recording for apps, the ability to move content between apps without needing to open them first, saving app pairs for faster multitasking, and more options for customizing the lock screen.

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Apple has advice for those complaining about iPhone battery life after iOS 16.5 update
Apple has advice for those complaining about iPhone battery life after iOS 16.5 update
Why is your Android phone so slow? Doesn’t matter, here is how to fix it!
Why is your Android phone so slow? Doesn’t matter, here is how to fix it!
Samsung to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 close to home for the first time ever
Samsung to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 close to home for the first time ever
Now on their 3rd replacement Pixel 7 Pro, many think huge screen issue can't be fixed
Now on their 3rd replacement Pixel 7 Pro, many think huge screen issue can't be fixed
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Leaker reveals when Galaxy S23 users can expect to get first Android 14 beta
Leaker reveals when Galaxy S23 users can expect to get first Android 14 beta
You can currently get Pixel 7 Pro for nearly half the price of Galaxy S23 Ultra
You can currently get Pixel 7 Pro for nearly half the price of Galaxy S23 Ultra
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switching to iPhone, Galaxy due to serious bugs: Google is sabotaging itself!
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switching to iPhone, Galaxy due to serious bugs: Google is sabotaging itself!
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
Feature that YouTube Music users want is being tested on the streamer's Android app
Feature that YouTube Music users want is being tested on the streamer's Android app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless