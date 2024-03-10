Leaked iPhone 16 render showcases slimmer camera island and two new buttons

iPhone 16





Like the iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 16 is expected to have the same general design as its predecessor. Additionally, the phone will continue to have a 6.1-inch screen, instead of being equipped with bigger displays like its Pro counterparts. Apple still apparently has at least three design changes planned for it though.





Leaker Majin Bu has shared with us CAD sketches of the iPhone 16. The image seems to confirm that the phone will have an iPhone X-like camera bump with vertically aligned main and ultra-wide cameras. The flash unit is placed outside of the bump.









This setup will presumably allow the iPhone 16 to shoot spatial videos which can be played on the Vision Pro headset. This functionality is currently limited to the iPhone 15 Pro





The ring/silent switch above the volume buttons has apparently been replaced by the Action button which debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro last year. Users can assign any action they perform frequently to the button such as turning on the Flashlight.









The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will allegedly be powered by the unannounced A18 chip which will be built on TSMC's 3nm process and could offer more RAM than the current models. Whether it will be good enough to make it the best phones of 2024 list remains to be seen. On the other side, below the power button, the rumored Capture button can be seen. This new button is expected to facilitate photography in landscape orientation. The button will reportedly be pressure sensitive and in addition to taking photos and videos, it will also let you do things like adjust focus and zoom in and out.