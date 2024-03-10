Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Leaked iPhone 16 render showcases slimmer camera island and two new buttons

iOS Apple
1
Leaked iPhone 16 render showcases slimmer camera island and new buttons
While the standard iPhone 16 models may retain the same screen size as the current-gen models, they might be comparatively bigger upgrades than the Pros design-wise. That's because they are rumored to have a slimmed-down camera island as well as two new buttons. A CAD render posted on X shows us what the iPhone 16 may look like.

Like the iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 16 is expected to have the same general design as its predecessor. Additionally, the phone will continue to have a 6.1-inch screen, instead of being equipped with bigger displays like its Pro counterparts. Apple still apparently has at least three design changes planned for it though.

Leaker Majin Bu has shared with us CAD sketches of the iPhone 16. The image seems to confirm that the phone will have an iPhone X-like camera bump with vertically aligned main and ultra-wide cameras. The flash unit is placed outside of the bump.


This setup will presumably allow the iPhone 16 to shoot spatial videos which can be played on the Vision Pro headset. This functionality is currently limited to the iPhone 15 Pro.

The ring/silent switch above the volume buttons has apparently been replaced by the Action button which debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro last year. Users can assign any action they perform frequently to the button such as turning on the Flashlight.

On the other side, below the power button, the rumored Capture button can be seen. This new button is expected to facilitate photography in landscape orientation. The button will reportedly be pressure sensitive and in addition to taking photos and videos, it will also let you do things like adjust focus and zoom in and out.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will allegedly be powered by the unannounced A18 chip which will be built on TSMC's 3nm process and could offer more RAM than the current models. Whether it will be good enough to make it the best phones of 2024 list remains to be seen.
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market

Latest News

The Apple Car could have changed the face of the auto industry
The Apple Car could have changed the face of the auto industry
It's a Messi: Apple offers a one month free trial of MLS Season Pass to the wrong iPhone/iPad users
It's a Messi: Apple offers a one month free trial of MLS Season Pass to the wrong iPhone/iPad users
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 vs A18 benchmark scores suggest days of iPhone supremacy are over
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 vs A18 benchmark scores suggest days of iPhone supremacy are over
Honor to introduce two new phones in March: Magic6 RSR Porsche Design and Magic6 Ultimate
Honor to introduce two new phones in March: Magic6 RSR Porsche Design and Magic6 Ultimate
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is sweetly discounted on Amazon and can't wait to meet you in person
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is sweetly discounted on Amazon and can't wait to meet you in person
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra price leaked ahead of March 14 announcement
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra price leaked ahead of March 14 announcement
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless