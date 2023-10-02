Leaked Galaxy S23 FE hands-on video emerges ahead of October 4 launch
This week is gearing up to be a rollercoaster ride for tech enthusiasts, with new phones set to break cover. Even though the rumor mill has spilled most of the beans, there's always room for surprises. Mark your calendars for October 4, the day Google will unveil the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Buds Pro. Not to be outdone, Samsung is crashing the party with the Galaxy S23 FE, and thanks to a sneak peek video, we're getting a pre-launch tour.
It seems Samsung is playing its cards well, with the Galaxy S23 FE already making cameo appearances at retailers. This strategic move probably aims to steal some limelight from Google's Pixel launch. Amazon India has teaser pages up for both the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Buds FE, hinting at an affordable gateway to premium features.
Speaking of affordable, insiders spill the beans that the Galaxy S23 FE could kick off at $599 in the US, making it a Benjamin more budget-friendly than its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 FE. The cost-cutting strategy stems from a divergence in processors. Unlike its pricier counterparts, the Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a chip soon to be two generations old.
Leaked info points to two variants— the "r11q" rocking the Snapdragon and the "r11s" housing an Exynos 2200 SoC. While the specific regions for these versions remain hush-hush, history suggests Europe might sway towards Exynos, while the US, China, and India have the Snapdragon to look forward to.
The leaked video, shared by a tipster named Alvin on X (via SamMobile), takes us inside what seems to be a smartphone store, where the Galaxy S23 FE struts its stuff in a sleek black/grey ensemble. The metal frame adds a touch of sophistication, and the video leaves no stone unturned, showcasing the phone from every conceivable angle. The design mirrors its pricier sibling, the Galaxy S23, but the screen has somewhat thick bezels.
The Graphite Galaxy S23 FE live hands-on videos!— Alvin (@sondesix) September 28, 2023
The Graphite colour + Glossy glass back combo actually looks better than I thought, but let's see... pic.twitter.com/AQqk7LVEJ5
Digging into the specs, rumors suggest the Galaxy S23 FE will boast 8GB RAM and a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution worldwide. Camera-wise, it's a familiar setup with a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP secondary lens, and an 8MP tertiary sensor on the back, complemented by a 10MP front snapper. Powering this phone is a 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging, and it dances with Android 13 straight out of the box, with an inevitable Android 14 update on the horizon.
