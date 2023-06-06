Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen

Smartphones have progressed to a point where even mid-tier phones are fast enough for day-to-day use. Flagship phones with fast chips still reign supreme though, especially when it comes to gaming. Google is one manufacturer that is not concerned about raw performance and if a new set of leaked benchmarks is to be believed, the Tensor G3 that is expected to power the Pixel 8 will only be a little faster than the Pixel 7 Pro's G2 and a lot slower than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3





According to benchmark scores posted by Twitter leaker @Tech_Reve , the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 which will power the next crop of top Android phones got 1,700 points in Geekbench 5's single-core test and 6,600 in the multi-core test.





For reference, the custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which fuels the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra achieved single-core and multi-core scores of 1,583 and 4,937, respectively, in the same test.





@Tech_Reve has also revealed the Geekbench 5 scores for the Tensor G3 . Apparently, the chip managed 1,186 points in the single-core test and 3,809 in the multi-core test. That's a really small bump over the Tensor G2, which got 1,047 and 3,192.

Tensor G3 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Geekbench 5 benchmark scores

1,186 and 3,809 vs 1,700 and 6,600



The Tensor G3 is reportedly based on Arm's last year's cores, whereas the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 uses the semiconductor company's latest CPU designs. That's why, the Tensor G3's disappointing scores don't really come as a shock.





Even though the Pixel 7 is generally a snappy phone, it's a little slower than premium Android phones and takes a bit longer to do things like opening apps and navigating through social media feeds.





Google's in-house chips have been made to handle AI and machine learning tasks and are behind many of the features that make Pixels stand out such as real-time translation and photo processing.





That said, a phone with a faster chip will be able to keep up with future apps and will keep you happy with the performance for longer.