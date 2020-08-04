Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

LG shows off flexible and rollable displays at the SID 2020

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Aug 04, 2020, 7:18 AM
LG shows off flexible and rollable displays at the SID 2020
Flexible display adoption is still slow with just a handful of devices available for consumers. We have our Folds and Flips, as well as RAZRs and MateXs but these are still rare animals in the mobile jungle. At the latest technology event, the Society for Information Display conference (held only online sadly), LG is showing some really interesting tech solutions. The company already has quite some experience in display innovation and this year things are about to bend and flex a lot.

In the company’s “Unlimited Design Freedom Zone” there’s a large 65-inch TV that unrolls its screen from above when needed and hides from sight when not. A smaller 12-inch version of the same technology is expected to make its way to car infotainment systems and desktop displays. The third SID wonder is transparent touch screens. From wardrobe covers to smart mirrors and windows, the applications of this technology are quite diverse. 



Finally, the fourth tech on display is LG’s 13.3-inch Foldable OLED that can be used to turn a large tablet into a laptop. These displays, along with other more conventional screens, form part of the company’s SID 2020 showcase. Whether they’ll make it to the market is still unknown.

