LG G8X ThinQ starts receiving Android 10 update at Sprint

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 15, 2020, 1:31 AM
Although a bit later than we expected, LG has brought the long-awaited Android 10 update for the G8X ThinQ to the United States. Introduced late last year, the LG G8X ThinQ is one of the not so cheap flagships available in North America.

It's usually sold in the US for around $750, but you'd be better off getting one with a contract if you can't afford the upfront price and don't mind being tied to a long term contract. But is it really worth getting an LG G8X ThinQ these days?

Well, if you're looking for a top-tier phone, LG has just made the G8X ThinQ more appealing by delivering the highly-anticipated Android 10 update. We've just been tipped by one of our readers that Sprint is now rolling out the LG G8X ThinQ Android 10 update, so if you already own one, you might want to check your phone.

Keep in mind that this is a fairly sizeable update (1.45GB), so make sure you have enough free storage on your LG G8X ThinQ. Thanks to the screenshot we got, we do know many of the changes included in the update: smoother animations, new navigation gestures, digital wellbeing, Night Mode, as well as new icons and colors.

Let us know in the comments if you received the update and whether or not you're content with how your LG G8X ThinQ is performing with Android 10 onboard.

Thank you Bill!

Related phones

G8X ThinQ
LG G8X ThinQ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

6.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$697 LG G8X ThinQ on
$550 LG G8X ThinQ on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

