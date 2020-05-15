LG G8X ThinQ starts receiving Android 10 update at Sprint
Well, if you're looking for a top-tier phone, LG has just made the G8X ThinQ more appealing by delivering the highly-anticipated Android 10 update. We've just been tipped by one of our readers that Sprint is now rolling out the LG G8X ThinQ Android 10 update, so if you already own one, you might want to check your phone.
Keep in mind that this is a fairly sizeable update (1.45GB), so make sure you have enough free storage on your LG G8X ThinQ. Thanks to the screenshot we got, we do know many of the changes included in the update: smoother animations, new navigation gestures, digital wellbeing, Night Mode, as well as new icons and colors.
Let us know in the comments if you received the update and whether or not you're content with how your LG G8X ThinQ is performing with Android 10 onboard.
Thank you Bill!